Rupert in Concussion Protocol
Published on August 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
SAN FRANCISCO - Golden State Valkyries center Iliana Rupert exited tonight's game in the third quarter following contact to her head. Rupert has been placed in concussion protocol and will not re-enter tonight's game.
