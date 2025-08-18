Rupert in Concussion Protocol
Rupert in Concussion Protocol

Published on August 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release


SAN FRANCISCO - Golden State Valkyries center Iliana Rupert exited tonight's game in the third quarter following contact to her head. Rupert has been placed in concussion protocol and will not re-enter tonight's game.

