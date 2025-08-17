Connecticut Sun Tally Fourth Sell out of 2025 Season

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that its August 17th matchup against the Indiana Fever at Mohegan Sun Arena has officially sold out. The Sun's 8,910 tickets sold marks the fourth sellout of the 2025 season for Connecticut after the team's previous sold-out matchup when the Sun took over TD Garden for its second ever game and second sellout in the storied arena against the Fever on July 15.

Remaining inventory for the Connecticut Sun's regular season home games can be found on Ticketmaster. Fans can also get on the waitlist for season tickets for the 2026 season by calling 1.877.SUN.TIXX and speaking with a Connecticut Sun Account Executive.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.







