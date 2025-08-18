Storm Rally to Win in Vancouver

Published on August 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Skylar Diggins scored 21 points and dished 11 assists, and the Seattle Storm came back from five points down inside the final three minutes on Friday night to beat the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA Canada Game, 80-78.

Nneka Ogwumike added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Storm as the team snapped a six-game losing streak and halted Atlanta's six-game winning streak in front of a sellout crowd of 15,892 inside Rogers Arena.

"It felt like home game. It was electric out there," Ogwumike said. "We talked about it in the locker room. It felt like a playoff game almost. We definitely felt (the fans) behind us."

Joining Diggins and Ogwumike in double figures were Brittney Sykes with 13 points, Dominique Malonga with 12, and Gabby Williams with 11. Malonga also had eight rebounds.

"We've been in games. Today, it was for 40 minutes, and that was one of our goals," Diggins said. "We didn't panic, we didn't waver. That's the thing about it. Our goal is to capitalize off this win and try to take that momentum back home."

A buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Diggins gave the Storm the lead at the end of the third quarter, but Atlanta answered in the fourth to tie it going into the final minutes.

The Storm then outscored Atlanta 9-2 in the final five minutes of regulation.

Diggins cut the deficit to 76-74 when she hit all of her tries on a three-shot foul with a little over two minutes of play and Seattle tied it 76-76 on a dramatic play when Ezi Magbegor blocked and recovered a shot, got it out to Diggins, who then fed it to a streaking Ogwumike for a lay-in.

Seattle solidly defended the 3-point line in the final seconds and the buzzer sounded before anyone could corral the loose ball following a missed Atlanta shot.

"Big blocks by Ezi, big defensive stops by the group - we just willed ourselves to victory," Head Coach Noelle Quinn said. "At the 3-point line, they were 2-for-13, and that was important because they take a lot of 3s and actually make them at a high clip. It was just the match-ups, with (Sykes) on Howard and Gabby on Allisha Gray, getting in her space.

"The defense is a team effort, on the ball with all of the action that Atlanta runs," Quinn added.

The Storm shot 46.5 percent, hitting 33-of-71. The Dream's percentage was almost identical (46.6), but they had six fewer makes on 13 fewer shots (27-of-58).

For the eighth game in a row, Seattle topped 20 assists, finishing with 21, led by Diggins' 11. It was her second double-double of the season.

For the second consecutive game and third time in the last four, the Storm kept their turnovers in the single digits, this time with a season-low six.

Howard led the Dream with 21 points. Brionna Jones finished with 18 plus 10 rebounds.

UP NEXT: The Storm returns to Seattle for the Forever Sue Game on Sunday, August 17, against the Phoenix Mercury. A statue dedicated to Sue Bird will be unveiled on Sunday morning on the plaza of Climate Pledge Arena. Tipoff is at 3:00 pm PT and will be broadcast locally on KOMO and CW Seattle, and available for Prime Video users in Washington State.







