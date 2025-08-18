Mitchell's 38 Points Power Fever Comeback Past Sun

Kelsey Mitchell matched her career high with 38 points to lead the Fever to a comeback victory on Sunday afternoon in Connecticut. Indiana (19-16) trailed the Sun 52-31 early in the third quarter, but rallied from 21 points down to force overtime and ultimately prevailed in the extra session, 99-93.

Mitchell scored 34 of her 38 points in the second half and overtime and finished the game 11-for-22 from the field, 5-for-8 from 3-point range, and 11-for-12 from the free throw line. Her 38 points are the highest point total by any player in a WNBA game this season. It was also her 11th 30-point game of her career, breaking Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings' franchise record of 10 30-point games for the Fever.

All-Star center Aliyah Boston stuffed the stat sheet for Indiana with 14 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks. Odyssey Sims added 19 points and seven assists in her third game since joining the Fever on a hardship contract, while Natasha Howard chipped in 18 points and nine rebounds.

Marina Mabrey led Connecticut (6-27) with 27 points, while Tina Charles scored 21.

The Fever have four days off before returning to action on Friday, when they host the Minnesota Lynx for the first game of a home-and-home set against the Lynx, who own the WNBA's best record.







