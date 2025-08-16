Fever Travel to Connecticut for Sunday Matinee with Sun

After a three-game homestand, the Fever (18-16) head to Connecticut to take on the Sun (6-26) for the fourth and final time this season. Indiana leads the season series, 2-1.

The Fever have dropped four of their last five games, including a pair of close home losses this week to Dallas and Washington. Indiana is now in seventh place in the WNBA standings. The Fever are a half-game back of Golden State and two games behind both Phoenix and Las Vegas. They are a game up on eighth-place Seattle and 1.5 games ahead of ninth-place Los Angeles.

The top eight teams make the playoffs, with the top four seeds earning homecourt advantage in the first round.

Short on point guards with Caitlin Clark still sidelined by a groin injury and Aari McDonald (broken right foot) and Sydney Colson (torn left ACL) both out for the season, the Fever recently signed 11-year veteran Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract. The former All-Star went scoreless in 13 minutes in her Fever debut on Tuesday, but was productive off the bench on Friday against Washington, tallying 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting and three assists in 26 minutes.

After starting the year 3-20, the Sun have been more competitive over the last few weeks, going 3-6 over their last nine games, including a 71-62 win over Chicago on Wednesday in their last outing.

Future Hall of Fame center Tina Charles leads Connecticut in both scoring (15.9 points per game) and rebounding (5.7 boards per contest) at age 36. Marina Mabrey adds 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.







