Aces Take on Dallas Sunday, Look Towards Playoff Push with 10 Regular Season Games Left

Published on August 16, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (20-14) look to continue their 6-game winning streak with a batch of home games this week, starting on Sunday, Aug. 17, against the Dallas Wings (9-25). The game will tip off at 12:30 p.m. PT and will air nationally on ABC.

The Aug. 17 game marks the Aces "Shooting 4 a Cure" theme night as the Aces are once again teaming up with the Kay Yow Fund where fans can pledge money for every Aces 3-pointer made during the Cancer Awareness Game.

LAS VEGAS ACES: The Aces own a 45-35 regular season record against Dallas, 48-39 when factoring in playoff games, since the start of the 2019 season, and Las Vegas has won 22 of its 25 games against the Wings, which includes a 2023 WNBA Semifinals sweep and all 3 games this season.

The Aces 20-14 record heading into Sunday does not tell the tale of where Las Vegas is in the final stretch of the season-it's won 8 of its last 9 games and surged in the standings from fighting for a playoff spot to jockeying for home court advantage in the quarterfinals.

2025 WNBA M'VP and Defensive Player of the Year candidate A'ja Wilson has turned in impressive performances all season, but somehow has managed to up it up a notch as of late. Over the past 9 games, she has produced 5 of her 11 games with 25 or more points recorded this year and averaged 23.0 ppg, 12.2 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.6 bpg and 1.7 spg., all of which, save for blocks (2.1 bpg), are better than her season averages.

Since coming off the bench the past 9 games, Jewell Loyd has upped her scoring from 10.5 points as a starter to 14.9 points as a reserve. In the month of August alone, Loyd is averaging 15.1 points on 47.3% shooting from the floor, almost 6 points higher than her 9.7 points on 33.6% shooting in July.

Also excelling during over the 9-game span are Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young. Young's 17.9 ppg is second on the team and the Point Gawd contributed 9.6 ppg. The pair of guards also dished out 6.0 apg apiece.

DALLAS WINGS: Dallas has seen its share of injuries this season, with its top three scorers sidelined no less than 4 games apiece. Paige Bueckers (18.8 ppg, 5.4 apg) missed 7 games due to various injuries, Arike Ogunbowale (15.5 ppg, 4.1 apg) was out 3 games in July, missed the last 2 and has been ruled out against the Aces, and Maddy Siegrist (11.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg) missed 17 games recovering from a right knee injury.

Despite its losing record, Dallas picked off some of the league's top playoff contenders over the course of the season, including Atlanta (68-55), New York (92-82) and Phoenix (98-89). Dallas averaged 86.7 ppg in its 9 wins this year, which falls to 79.7 ppg in its 24 losses.

Dallas, which has dropped 8 of its last 10 games, is powered by 2025 WNBA All-Star starter Bueckers. She leads all rookies in scoring, assists, minutes (34.1 mpg) and is 2 nd in steals (1.7 spg).

On August 3, Dallas acquired forward Diamond Miller, guard Karlie Samuelson and a 2027 second-round draft pick from Minnesota in exchange for guard DiJonai Carrington. Miller is averaging 3.9 points in 9.4 minutes in 2025; Samuelson is out the entire season with a foot injury.

LAST TIME(S) OUT: The first two outcomes were narrow wins as the Aces defeated the Wings 88-84 at home on June 13 and 90-86 in Arlington, Texas, on July 16. In their most recent meeting, however, the Aces delivered WNBA win No. 100 for Becky Hammon with a 106-80 victory on July 27 in Arlington.

Wilson, who missed the second game with a wrist injury, paced all comers against Dallas with 25.5 ppg and 10.0 rpg, while adding 3.0 apg and 2.0 bpg; Loyd averaged 18.3 ppg; Young tallied 18.0 ppg and 5.7 apg; and Kierstan Bell rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11.0 ppg, which includes her career-high 19-point performance on July 17. Gray, who scored 9.7 ppg, dished out 6.7 apg.

Against the Aces, only four Dallas players saw the floor in all three games. Ogwumike played the full trio and averaged 17.7 ppg and 6.0 apg; Bueckers played in the first two contests, was out the third (rest) and averaged 18.0 ppg and 6.5 apg; while Siegrist missed all three.

In her two games against the Aces, Haley Jones, who is averaging 8.1 ppg on the season, checked in for 13.5 ppg and 4.0 apg; Luisa Geiselsöder, who has averaged 7.1 ppg and 4.9 rpg in 22 games for Dallas, started all three against LVA and added 10.3 ppg and 5.3 rpg. DiJonai Carrington, who started both games in which she played, contributed 14.5 ppg and 6.0 rpg., but has since been traded to Minnesota.

UP NEXT: With 9 games left in the regular season, the Aces will face a crucial matchup with the Atlanta Dream (19-13). Tip off Tuesday will be at 7 p.m. PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game will air on Vegas 34 and NBA TV. The first 7,500 fans through the door Tuesday will receive an A'ja Wilson bobblehead.

More on the Aces work with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund: Every minute, a woman is diagnosed with cancer - regardless of her family history, race, age or socio-economic status. This year, the Aces and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund are shining a light on Triple Negative Breast Cancer, a devastating disease that disproportionately affects Black women. On Aug. 17 against the Dallas Wings, every Aces 3-pointer made will represent a step forward - supporting programs that improve access to quality cancer care for under-resourced women.

Fans can also bid on items in the Las Vegas Aces Shooting 4 a Cure Charity Auction. Items include a 2025 Las Vegas Aces team-signed basketball and an A'ja Wilson autographed jersey. Fans can visit lasvegasaces.com/cancerawareness for more info.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.