Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces - August 17

Published on August 16, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings hit the road for their next two games beginning on Sunday at the Las Vegas Aces. Tipoff at Michelob ULTRA Arena is set for 2:30 p.m. CT with the game airing nationally on ABC. Pam Ward and Carolyn Peck will be on the call with Brooke Weisbrod reporting.

The Wings (9-25) are coming off a 97-96 setback on Friday at home to the Los Angeles Sparks. Dallas narrowed a 16-point deficit down to one in the final seconds of the game but couldn't complete the comeback despite a game-high 29 points from Paige Bueckers. The Aces (20-14) are coming off an 86-83 win at the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night. A'ja Wilson had a game-high 30 points.

Sunday's meeting marks the last of the season between Dallas and Las Vegas. The Aces have won the three previous showdowns with the Wings in 2025, including the most recent - a 106-80 victory at College Park Center on July 27. Four Wings scored in double figures that night, including 15 for Haley Jones.

How to Follow

Airing regionally on ABC. For complete local TV coverage click HERE. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2025 Wings-Sparks Schedule & Results

6/13 @ LVA L, 84-88

7/16 @ DAL L, 86-90

7/27 @ DAL L, 80-106

8/17 @ LVA 2:30 p.m. CT

Las Vegas leads the all-time series 45-36

Game Status Report

Arike Ogunbowale - Out (Right Knee)

Ty Harris - Out (Left Knee)

Li Yueru - Questionable (Left Knee)

Aziaha James - Probable (Right Foot)

Notable Storylines 

Bueckers Makes History (Again) ... Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers recorded a pair of historic milestones in Friday's game against the LA Sparks. With a game-high 29 points, Bueckers eclipsed the 500-point mark (508), doing so quicker than any rookie in franchise history - just 27 games. Bueckers also dished five assists to become the franchise rookie leader in assists with 146 and counting. The scoring performance moved Buckers within 122 points of Arike Ogunbowale's franchise rookie scoring record (630 points in 2019). Bueckers' average of 18.8 lists second to only Ogunbowale's rookie clip of 19.1. Buckers will look to pass Odyssey Sims next on the points list - Sims tallied 569 points as a newcomer in 2014.

Back With A Bang ... After missing 18 games recovering from a knee injury, third-year forward Maddy Siegrist returned to the lineup on Aug. 5 and has been on fire ever since. Over the last five games, Siegrist has averaged 14.8 points per game, shooting over 60-percent from the field. Siegrist matched her career high with 22 points in Tuesday's win at the Indiana Fever, draining a career-best three triples. Prior to her injury, Siegrist was averaging 9.4 points per game while shooting .433 from the field.

Dropping Dimes ... There have been six games this year in which a rookie has recorded eight or more assists and all six have been accomplished by Wings rookies. JJ Quinerly was the latest to join the club as she dished a career-high nine dimes in Friday's game against the Sparks. Teammate Paige Bueckers has the other five showings, including the only points-assist double-double in the WNBA by a rookie this season with her 10 dishes on May 21 against Minnesota. Quinerly is currently just the fourth Third Round pick in WNBA history (not including the 1997 Elite Draft or 1997-99 allocations) to average at least six points and two assists per game while shooting over 40 percent from the field during her rookie season.







