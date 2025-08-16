Postgame Notes: MIN vs NYL (8.16.25)

MINNESOTA LYNX (28-5) 86, New York liberty (21-13) 80

August 16, 2025

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Courtney WIlliams scored a season and game-high 26 points today on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor, including going 3-for-6 from deep. Williams also recorded five assists throughout the contest, moving into 22nd on the WNBA all-time assist leaderboard (1,302), surpassing Kristi Toliver (1,301).

Jessica Shepard recorded her fifth double-double of the season and 15th of her career, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds and two assists. Shepard moved into 9th on Minnesota's all-time offensive rebounds leaderboard (210) after totaling two this afternoon, passing Seimone Augustus (208).

Alanna Smith totaled 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting (54.5%) from the floor, also adding seven rebounds (three offensive), two assists and four blocks. Today marked Smith's sixth game of the season posting 10+ points, five+ rebounds and two+ blocks.

Smith has now posted four games this season with four+ rejections, the second-most in the WNBA (A'ja Wilson, five).

Kayla McBride added 17 points tonight, shooting 9-of-13 from the charity stripe, while also adding four rebounds and two steals. McBride is shooting 84-of-93 (90.3%) from the line this season, ranking sixth in the league in free-throw percentage.

Team

Minnesota forced 13 New York turnovers while only recording seven as a team. The Lynx have now totaled 12 games with 10 or fewer turnovers this season, the most such games in franchise history.

Minnesota Lynx Most Games with 10 or Fewer Turnovers, Season (W-L):

12 - 2025 (11-1)

11 - 2013 (11-0)

10 - 2014 (7-3)

9 - 2024 (9-0)

8 - 1999 (5-3)

The Lynx shot 23-of-33 (69.7%) from the line tonight, outscoring the Liberty's 5-of-8 (62.5%) effort from the charity stripe, with McBride and Shepard combining for 25 of Minnesota's 33 attempted free-throws.

Minnesota now holds the second-best 33-game start in league history, behind the 2023 Las Vegas Aces squad:

1. 29-4 - Las Vegas, 2023*

2. 28-5 - Minnesota, 2025

28-5 - Phoenix, 2014*

3. 27-6 - New York, 2024*

27-6 - Minnesota, 2016

27-6 - Minnesota, 2012

27-6 - Seattle, 2010*

*Won championship







