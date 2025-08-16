Postgame Notes: NYL 80, MIN 86

LIBERTY 80 | LYNX 86

NEW YORK (21-13) | MINNESOTA (28-5)

AUG. 16, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 12 21 28 19 80

LYNX 21 17 22 26 86

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK MINNESOTA

POINTS Jones (17) Williams (26)

REBOUNDS Ionescu (10) Shepard (10)

ASSISTS Cloud (6) Williams (5)

KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS

Six Liberty players recorded at least 10 points today - Kennedy Burke (11), Natasha Cloud (10), Sabrina Ionescu (13), Marine Johannčs (12), Jonquel Jones (17), and Emma Meesseman (10). New York leads the league with four such games and is the only team to achieve this feat multiple times this season.

Jonquel Jones totaled 17 points on 64% from the field (7-for-11) and 50% from three-point range (2-for-4). Combined with her six rebounds, two assists, and one block, today marks her eighth career game with this stat line - the second-most in WNBA history (No. 1 - Breanna Stewart: 13).

Sabrina Ionescu posted her second double-double of 2025-the 19th of her career-with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Kennedy Burke hit her 100th career 3-pointer with her first of two makes from deep today, while shooting a combined 44.4% (4-for-9) from the floor.

Emma Meesseman tied her season-high of two triples, with her first marking the 100th 3-pointer of her WNBA career. With 10 points, Meesseman has recorded double-figure scoring in each of her seven contests with New York.

Natasha Cloud recorded her 48th career game with 10 points (4-for-8 FG, 2-for-2 FT), four rebounds, and six assists. Since her first such game in 2018, she has posted the fifth-most performances in the WNBA.

With Burke and Johannčs combining for 23 points (9-for-20 FG, 4-for-10 3FG), New York's bench logged their ninth game with at least 23 points and four 3-pointers this season.







