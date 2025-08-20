Postgame Notes: NYL 85, MIN 75

Published on August 20, 2025

New York Liberty News Release







LIBERTY 85 | LYNX 75

NEW YORK (22-13) | MINNESOTA (28-6)

AUG. 19, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 24 24 18 19 85

LYNX 20 17 23 15 75

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK MINNESOTA

POINTS Jones (22) Williams (17)

REBOUNDS Jones (10) Shepard (10)

ASSISTS Ionescu (11) McBride (3)

KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS

Tonight marked the 14th game this season in which at least five Liberty players finished with 10+ points (Cloud: 10, Fiebich: 10, Jones: 22, Ionescu: 17, Meesseman: 13). New York continues to lead the WNBA in this category.

Jonquel Jones became just the eighth center in WNBA history to score 4,000 career points.

Jonquel Jones logged the 100th double-double of her WNBA career with 22 points (7-for-10 FG, 3-for-5 3FG, 5-for-6 FT) and 10 rebounds. She is just the seventh player in WNBA history to record as many. The Liberty extended their undefeated streak to 32-0 when Jones reaches 10 points and 10 rebounds, and 15-0 when she scores 20+ points.

Sabrina Ionescu became New York's third all-time leading scorer with her first layup of the game. She finished with a career total of 2,986 points, passing Cappie Pondexter (2,970).

Ionescu recorded 17 points (4-for-10 3FG) and a season-high 10 assists, marking the 13th points-assists double-double of her career and her first in 2025. This follows her 13-point, 10-rebound performance against Minnesota on Aug. 16, making her and Tina Charles the only two Liberty players to record points-rebounds and points-assists double-doubles in consecutive games.

Sabrina Ionescu out-assisted the entire Minnesota roster, 11-10-marking just the second such occurrence league-wide in 2025. This is her second time achieving the feat in her career and the eighth instance in franchise history.

With Ionescu's (17 points, 10 assists) and Jones' (22 points, 10 rebounds) performances, New York had two players record a points-assist and points-rebounds double-double in the same game for the first time since Courtney Vandersloot (15 points, 11 assists), Jonquel Jones (23 points, 12 rebounds), and Breanna Stewart (26 points, 12 rebounds) did so on Aug. 20, 2024.

Two of Ionescu's made threes came from 30+ feet. This is the first time in Liberty history a player connected on multiple attempts.

Leonie Fiebich's 10 points (2-for-3 3FG, 4-for-4 FT), five rebounds, and four assists marked the first 10-5-4 game of her WNBA career.

In her eighth game, Emma Meesseman recorded 10 points (6-for-8 FG, 1-for-1 3FG), seven rebounds, and three assists for the fourth time this season-securing double figures in each of her first eight games in seafoam. Her 75.0% shooting was a season-high on at least eight attempts.

For the fifth time this season, Natasha Cloud logged 10 points (4-for-9 FG, 2-for-5 3FG) and five rebounds.







