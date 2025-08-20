Aces Turn Nightmare 10-Point, 4th Quarter Deficit into 74-72 Victory over Dream

Published on August 20, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - Led by A'ja Wilson's 32 points, 12 rebounds, 5 blocks and 4 assists, the Las Vegas Aces (22-14) defeated the Atlanta Dream (22-13) 74-72 on Tuesday evening in Michelob ULTRA Arena for their eighth straight victory. Jackie Young tallied 16 points and 7 rebounds, Chelsea Gray recorded 11 assists, 8 points and 7 rebounds.

Rhyne Howard scored a team-high of 19 and Allisha Gray and Brittney Griner both chipped in 16 for Atlanta.

Box Score | Photos | Highlights | Game Folder (images, videos, assets)

Team First Second Third Fourth Final

Aces 18 23 16 17 74

Dream 19 21 21 11 72

First Quarter Highlights (Atlanta 19, Las Vegas 18)

The Aces missed their first 5 field goal attempts before Young scored their first bucket on a layup at the 6:43 mark. Both teams kept an even pace with 8 lead changes and 4 ties in the quarter. The Aces shot 38.9% (7-18 FGs) from the floor; the Dream netted 44.4% (8-18 FGs) of their attempts. Both teams shot 42.9% (3-7 3 pt FGs) from distance. NaLyssa Smith, Wilson and Young recorded 5 points apiece; Te-Hina Paopao tallied 7 for the opposition.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 41, Atlanta 40)

Dana Evans knocked down a 3-pointer to open the quarter to give the Aces a 21-19 lead. The Dream countered with a 7-0 run to bring them to a 26-21 lead and remained ahead until a Young layup knotted things up at 35-35. Atlanta went back up but Las Vegas headed into the locker room with a 41-40 lead thanks to an alley oop layup from Chelsea Gray to Young with 19.2 seconds left. The Aces made 10 of 16 (.625) from the field and went 2 of 5 from distance, while Atlanta hit 7 of 15 (.467) field goal attempts overall and 3 of 9 of their 3-point attempts. Wilson and Young scored the last 12 points for the Aces and combined for 16 points in the quarter. Wilson led all scorers with 9 points, while Griner and Howard tallied 6 each for the opposition.

Third Quarter Highlights (Atlanta 61, Las Vegas 57)

It was another back-and-forth affair in the third period with neither team leading by more than 5 points; the Aces largest lead was 4 and the Dream's was 5. After the Aces went up 48-44, the Dream countered with a 9-0 run to give them a 53-48 lead that included 7 straight points from Howard, who led all scorers in the quarter with 10. Wilson led the Aces with 8 points. Las Vegas connected on 5 of 13 (.385) of its field goals and hit 1 of 3 from 3-point, while Atlanta netted 6 of 17 (.353) of its shots and a chilly 1 of 7 (.143) from afar.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 74, Atlanta 72)

Atlanta began the final frame on a 6-0 run to extend its lead to the largest of the game, 67-57, with 8:44 to go. Becky Hammon called a timeout at 8:44 and the Aces responded with a 13-0 run, 6 of which came from Wilson, which put the Aces up 70-67 with 4:09 to play. During that span, the Aces held Atlanta to 0 of 6 from the field and forced 4 turnovers, including 1 shot clock violation. The Aces held the Dream to 5 points in final last 8:44 of the game, 2 of which came at 2:52 and a 3-pointer, which tied it up for the final time at 1:37. Wilson scored the game's final points with 1:15 remaining and in the final 75 seconds, the Aces forced the Dream into shooting 0 of 3 and a shot clock violation. The Aces made 41.2% of their shots in the final frame and held the Dream to 33.3%. Wilson scored 10 points and Nia Coffey posted 6 for Atlanta.

KEY STATS:

The Aces shot 45.3% (29-64 FGs) from the field, 35% (7-20 3pt FGs) from 3-point range, and 81.8% (9-11 FTs) from the free throw line; the Dream tallied 40.6% (26-64 FGs), 26.7% (8-29 3pt FGs) from 3-point range and shot 85.7% (12-14 FTs) from the charity stripe.

The Dream edged the Aces points in the paint 32-30 and narrowly beat the Aces 9-8 in 2nd chance points. Las Vegas, however, topped Atlanta 8-4 in fast break points.

The Aces outrebounded the Dream 32 to 29.

The Aces had 14 turnovers leading to 22 Atlanta points, while scoring 12 points on the Dream's 15 turnovers.

There were 15 lead changes and 9 ties, where 8 of those lead changes came in the first quarter.

GAME NOTES:

Wilson entered the game with 1,999 made field goals and with her first made bucket became the fastest and youngest in W history to net 2,000 made field goals. At 29 years and 11 days old, Wilson hit the mark in 259 games. Tina Charles was the previous fastest (270 games) and Lauren Jackson was the youngest (29 years, 102 days).

Wilson became the 24th player in WNBA history to score 5,500 points and now has 5,516. She was the youngest and fastest to that mark, eclipsing Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi, who hit the mark in 266 games, and Jackson, who was 29 years and 67 days old when she hit 5,500 points.

Wilson became the 15th player in WNBA history with at least 5,500 points and 2,000 rebounds. She again was the youngest and fastest, topping Stewart (266 games) and Jackson (29 yeard, 67 days).

With her third such game, Wilson broke a tie with Brittney Griner and Candace Parker, who have 2 each, for most games in league history with 30+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ blocks. The last two times Wilson recorded this stat line was July 5, 2024, and July 12, 2024. Wilson and Parker are the only 2 players in the WNBA to record a 30+ point, 10+ rebound, 5+ block and 4+ assist game.

Wilson's double-double was the 116th of her career, breaking a tie with Nneka Ogwumike to move alone into No. 5 among WNBA leaders. Parker is No. 4 with 154.

Wilson notched a season-high 5 blocks. She now has 14 games with 5 or more blocks - 7th in league history. Sylvia Fowles is 6th with 17 games.

Wilson still stands atop league leaderboards in 30+ point double-double games with 24.

Chelsea Gray tied Jia Perkins for the No. 5 on the Aces all-time 3-pointers list with 198.

The Aces extended their consecutive sellout streak to 44.

The Aces were without Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (maternity).

UP NEXT: With 8 games left in the season, the Aces will face a crucial matchup with the Phoenix Mercury (21-13) on Thursday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game will air on Vegas 34 and Prime Video. This will be the last regular season game at The House before the remaining 3 home games are hosted at T-Mobile Arena. The first 7,500 fans through the door on Thursday will receive an Aces collectible Jackie Young pin.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.