Game Preview: Valkyries at Mercury - 8/22/25

Published on August 20, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries seek revenge, heading to Phoenix for a rematch with the Mercury on Friday. The Valkyries have lost the season series with the Mercury and thus the head-to-head tiebreaker by dropping all three previous matchups. However, these matchups have been competitive, as they lost by just one point on July 14 and had a double-digit lead in their most recent game on Tuesday.

Valkyries vs. Mercury

Friday, Aug. 22 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: ION

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

Veronica Burton recorded a career-high 14 assists in the Valkyries' 98-91 loss to the Phoenix Mercury at Chase Center on Tuesday. Burton also scored a team-best 24 points, finishing with her first career 20-point, 10-rebound performance. She is one of five WNBA players to reach that threshold this season, joining Caitlin Clark, Skylar Diggins, Kelsey Plum and Arike Ogunbowale. To cap off all her brilliance, she shot a perfect 10-for-10 from the foul line and didn't commit a turnover. » Full Game Recap

PHOENIX SCOUTING REPORT

With Tuesday's win, the Phoenix Mercury retained fourth place and moved within a half-game of the Atlanta Dream, who lost to the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces, who have won eight straight games, are tied with the Mercury for fourth place and if the current standings hold, those teams would face each other in the first round. Kahleah Copper led the way for Phoenix in their most recent matchup with the Valkyries, scoring a game-high 25 points with five made 3-pointers.







