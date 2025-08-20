Golden State Valkyries (18-17) vs. Phoenix Mercury (21-13) Game Notes

Golden State Valkyries (18-17) vs. Phoenix Mercury (21-13)

Golden State 91, Phoenix 98

By the Numbers

Golden State registered its 17th sellout of the season, and continue to sell out every game at Ballhalla.

Veronica Burton had 18 first-half points and was 8-8 from the line in the first half. Burton finished the game with 24 points, the fifth time this season she's scored 20 or more points, and added a career-high 14 assists for her third double-double of the year. Her 14 assists are the most by a Valkyries player this season. Burton was also 10-10 from the line, the 15th time she's been perfect from the free throw line.

Burton is the first WNBA player ever to have 24 points, 14 assists and 0 turnovers in a game

Kate Martin had 14 points on four-made threes, which ties her career high for threes in a game. Martin also added five rebounds.

Carla Leite scored 15 points in the start on 5-12 (41.7 percent) shooting.

Janelle Salaün poured in 13 points and added six rebounds.

Laeticia Amihere scored 11 on 5-9 (55.6 percent) shooting in 23 minutes off the bench.

It's the ninth time this season Golden State had five players in double figures.

The Golden State Valkyries tied their record for points in a half with 59 in the first (vs. CON on 6/22).

Golden State is just the fifth team in WNBA history to have three or fewer turnovers in a game.

Quotes

HEAD COACH NATALIE NAKASE:

ON TIFFANY HAYES AND CECILIA ZANDALASINI BEING LATE SCRATCHES:

"They both warmed up pre-game and they didn't feel 100% healthy. You know my motto, right? If they're not 100% and they don't feel right, it's not time to play. How many players did I just hear today from Dallas? Someone is out completely, Sophie (Cunningham) from Indiana is out completely. I am not risking another player right now. Unfortunately Illy (Iliana Rupert) is down, which obviously we missed. But look how everyone stepped up today. So my focus is, let's just give credit to everyone that stepped up. We were an eight-woman strong team, and I thought they fought their asses off tonight."

ON APPROACHING THE END OF THE SEASON:

"How I want to approach everything is, now we have two days' rest. We just had six games in 11 days.

This was the sixth. I did kind of anticipate a slight fatigue, considering our starters played really heavy minutes. If you guys go look back and see over the last five games, they played heavy minutes. So that's why we have an amazing bench, and we talked about that even last game. I thought they all showed up, showed out. Credit to V (Veronica Burton). The stat that V just put down of 24 points, 14 assists, and having zero turnovers in 34 minutes with that type of defense, that Phoenix's top-end defense, that's an outstanding performance, even though it's a loss. You guys know how I hate losing. So credit to V for carrying us."

ON LAETICIA AMIHERE TONIGHT:

"She had great energy. She was rebounding, she was causing havoc inside; and even in the pick and rolls with her length, it kind of creates a little bit more chaos for anyone coming off the pick and rolls. So that's what we love, is her versatility to keep her hands out and get a couple deflections, which she did. Then her rebounding, now it's another thing... So credit to her for staying on her feet and powering through. And so like I told her,'you're probably going to get hit.' So just stay on your two feet, and then just power through.She brought it, she brought everything and more, really."

GOLDEN STATE GUARD VERONICA BURTON AND FORWARD JANELLE SALAÜNAND FORWARD CECILIA ZANDALASINI:

ON PLAYING SHORT HANDED:

Burton: "There's an element of difficulty just from a standpoint of getting fatigued or playing through, and even foul trouble. All of that plays a role, and obviously, height-wise, losing Illy (Iliana Rupert), too, is not easy. But that's basketball. I'm really impressed with our ability to step up... So, testament to everyone just stepping up, testament to Kate (Martin) being ready when her number is called, getting thrown into the starting lineup. I think she was incredible. But really, our whole team, like, it's an energy thing, it's an effort thing; And when we just play together and play connected, it's beautiful basketball. So, I'm proud of our fight tonight."

ON WHAT CHANGED IN THE SECOND HALF:

Salaün: "They obviously started playing more physical...They hurt us in the paint a lot on the rebounds. I think we just couldn't fight more."

ON THE TAKEAWAYS:

Burton: "Just finishing possessions, rebounding. I think also they hit some, late-clock ones that sometimes are backbreakers. When you play really good defense for 22 seconds of the shot clock and then they get a nice shot to fall, it can just be tough from a mental standpoint. Execution in the second half, we were a little bit more limited on our offense, and we just weren't hitting some of the shots that we were hitting in the first half, and that happens. So not letting that kind of dictate how we defend, and not letting the physicality disrupt us too much."

Up Next

Golden State embarks on its second-to-last regular-season road trip of the season, visiting Phoenix on Friday, August 22 at 7 p.m. on ION and the Audacy App.







