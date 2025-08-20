Veronica Burton Joins Elite Company with 24 Points, Career-High 14 Assists in Loss to Mercury

Published on August 20, 2025

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Veronica Burton recorded a career-high 14 assists in the Valkyries' 98-91 loss to the Phoenix Mercury at Chase Center on Tuesday. Burton also scored a team-best 24 points, finishing with her first career 20-points, 10-rebound performance. She is one of five WNBA players to reach that threshold this season, joining Caitlin Clark, Skylar Diggins, Kelsey Plum and Arike Ogunbowale. To cap off all her brilliance, she shot a perfect 10-for-10 from the foul line and didn't commit a turnover.

SALAÜN AND MARTIN COMBINE FOR 20 POINTS IN FIRST QUARTER

The Valkyries fell behind by as many as seven points in the first quarter but took the lead on a 15-3 run. Janelle Salaün (11) and Kate Martin (8) led the charge, combining for 20 points in the frame. Salaün scored half of the Valkyries' first 16 points and later added a contested triple from the left corner. Martin opened the game with a 3-pointer and also capped the run with a right-wing three in front of the Valkyries' bench. Her eight points were a career-high mark for an opening quarter.

BURTON'S FIRST HALF HANDLES

Veronica Burton put on a remarkable display with her handles, particularly in the first half, scoring 18 points in 17 minutes. Burton wowed the Chase Crowd with a series of behind-the-back moves, the first to create space for a stepback three, the second to get all the way to the rim for a scoop layup and -1 and she even unveiled a double behind-the-back before drawing a foul on another layup attempt.

BURTON'S CAREER PLAYMAKING NIGHT

In addition to her 24 points, Burton accounted for 34 points on her career-high 14 assists, meaning she was responsible for 56 of the Valkyries' 86 points. Burton assisted on six 3-pointers and eight 2-pointers and didn't commit a single turnover. Her 14 assists are the most by a Valkyrie in franchise history.

SHORT-HANDED VALKS

The Valkyries played Tuesday's game very short-handed, without starters Cecilia Zandalasini (left calf) and Tiffany Hayes (rest) in addition to Kayla Thornton and Monique Billings, who have been out for an extended period and Iliana Rupert, who went into concussion protocol during Sunday's game. Several Valkyries stepped up in increased roles in their absence, including Carla Leite (15 points), Kate Martin (14 points) and Laeticia Amihere (11 points), who all scored in double figures. However, with just eight active players, it seemed their legs caught up with them, as they were outscored by 19 points in the second half.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries will head out for a two-game roadtrip beginning with the Mercury on Friday (7 p.m.; ION) and concluding with the Dallas Wings on Sunday (1 p.m.; KPIX+, KMAX).







