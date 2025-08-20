Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 72, Las Vegas Aces 74

ATLANTA DREAM (22-13) vs. LAS VEGAS ACES (22-14)

Game 35 | August 19, 2025 | ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 19 21 21 11 72

Las Vegas 18 23 16 17 74

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Las Vegas

Points Howard (19) Wilson (32)

Rebounds Griner (8) Wilson (12)

Assists Howard (6) Gray (11)

KEY NOTES

The Dream started Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, Maya Caldwell, Naz Hillmon, and Brionna Jones - moving to 2-2 with that starting lineup this season.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Las Vegas Aces moves to 6-16 overall and 3-9 on the road.

The Dream finished a grueling six-game West Coast road trip with a strong 4-2 record, covering more than 7,200 miles in 14 days.

After recently overtaking Tiffany Hayes as the franchise's all-time three-point leader, Rhyne Howard paced the Dream with 19 points, six assists, three rebounds and a steal.

Brittney Griner powered the interior, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Her eight rebounds moved her past Michelle Snow into 17th on the WNBA's all-time rebounding list.

Allisha Gray notched her 16th double-digit scoring performance of the season, posting 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes.

Rookie Te-Hina Paopao provided an early spark off the bench, leading first-quarter scoring and closing with seven points and five rebounds.

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Gray opened the game with a three-pointer to establish the early edge.

Paopao entered and immediately provided offense with a drive inside, followed by a three-pointer and midrange jumper.

Howard found Coffey for a triple, then Paopao set her up for a finish inside.

Paopao accounted for 64.3% of Atlanta's first-quarter points, giving the Dream a slim 19-18 lead.

Q2

Gray started the frame with another three, and Jones added consecutive finishes at the rim.

The Dream outscored Las Vegas 14-6 in the quarter's early stretch, building momentum.

Griner scored off a Howard assist, then Howard buried back-to-back threes to close the half.

Atlanta shot a perfect 100% from the free throw line but trailed 41-40 at halftime.

Q3

Jones opened with free throws before Gray and Howard combined for back-to-back buckets to even the score.

Howard scored five straight points during a key stretch, contributing to 73.7% of Atlanta's scoring in the quarter.

The Dream strung together a 10-2 run and held the lead after Griner's late layup, up 61-57 heading into the fourth.

Q4

Paopao fed Griner for an early bucket, and Howard's steal led to another quick score.

Gray finished strong at the rim as the Dream pieced together an 11-0 run, from the late 3rd quarter into the early fourth quarter.

With 1:37 left, Howard drilled a crucial three to tie the game, but Atlanta ultimately came up just short in the final moments.

Howard and Griner combined for 81.8% of Atlanta's fourth-quarter points, as the Dream shot 85.7% from the line to close the contest.







