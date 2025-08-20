Mercury Sign Kiana Williams to Rest-Of-Season Contract

Published on August 20, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have signed guard Kiana Williams to a rest-of-season contract.

Williams has appeared in six games with Phoenix this season, averaging 5.0 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 11.6 minutes per game while shooting 50.0% from the field.







