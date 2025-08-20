Mercury Sign Kiana Williams to Rest-Of-Season Contract
Published on August 20, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have signed guard Kiana Williams to a rest-of-season contract.
Williams has appeared in six games with Phoenix this season, averaging 5.0 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 11.6 minutes per game while shooting 50.0% from the field.
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 20, 2025
- Mercury Sign Kiana Williams to Rest-Of-Season Contract - Phoenix Mercury
- Seattle Holds off Chicago, 94-88 - Seattle Storm
- Aces Turn Nightmare 10-Point, 4th Quarter Deficit into 74-72 Victory over Dream - Las Vegas Aces
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 72, Las Vegas Aces 74 - Atlanta Dream
- Golden State Valkyries (18-17) vs. Phoenix Mercury (21-13) Game Notes - Golden State Valkyries
- Veronica Burton Joins Elite Company with 24 Points, Career-High 14 Assists in Loss to Mercury - Golden State Valkyries
- Postgame Notes: NYL 85, MIN 75 - New York Liberty
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Mercury Stories
- Mercury Sign Kiana Williams to Rest-Of-Season Contract
- Phoenix Mercury Sign Kiana Williams to Third 7-Day Contract
- Mercury Sign Kiana Williams to Second 7-Day Contract
- Phoenix Mercury Sign Kiana Williams to 7-Day Contract
- Alyssa Thomas Named Western Conference Player of the Week