A'ja Wilson Earns 26th Western Conference Player of the Week Award

Published on August 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that Las Vegas Aces forward and reigning M'VP A'ja Wilson is the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from August 11-17. It is her 26th Player of the Week honor and fourth this season after earning the award on June 1, July 1 and August 12.

Wilson stands one weekly award away from tying Candace Parker (27) for second-most in league history. Tina Charles is No. 1 with 32 weekly honors.

Wilson led the Aces to a 3-0 record during the week, extending the team's winning streak to 7, averaging 27 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. She also shot 47.8% (22-46 FGs) from the field and 90% (36-40 FTs) from the free-throw line.

In the 83-77 Aug. 13 victory over the New York Liberty, Wilson tallied 17 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks. She also made all 11 of her free throw attempts, the 8th time in her career she has been perfect at the line with 10 or more attempts, which ranks tied for 4th with Skylar Diggins and Lindsay Whalen for 10 or more made free throws with no misses.

In an 86-83 win at Phoenix on Aug. 15, Wilson's 30-point, 16-rebound outing marked her 115th career double-double, tying Nneka Ogwumike at 5th among league leaders.

Against Dallas, a 106-87 win on Aug. 17, Wilson posted her 8th 30+ point performance of the season with 34 points, which leads the league. She also tied Angel McCoughtry for 2nd all-time for 30+ point games with 32. Diana Taurasi stands at No. 1 with 54. She also passed Ruthy Riley (505) for 9th on the league's all-time blocks list and now has 507 career blocks.

Through games of August 18, Wilson is averaging league second-bests in scoring (22.6 ppg) and rebounds (9.9 rpg) and ranks 1st in blocks (2.1 bpg) and 6th in steals (1.6 spg).







