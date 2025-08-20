Arike Ogunbowale Injury Update
Arike Ogunbowale Injury Update

Published on August 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release


Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was recently diagnosed with tendinitis in her right knee. Ogunbowale will remain sidelined and will be reevaluated in the coming weeks. Additional updates will be provided when appropriate.

