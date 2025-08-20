Arike Ogunbowale Injury Update
Published on August 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was recently diagnosed with tendinitis in her right knee. Ogunbowale will remain sidelined and will be reevaluated in the coming weeks. Additional updates will be provided when appropriate.
