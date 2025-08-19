Indiana Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Published on August 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 11 of the 2025 WNBA season, it was announced today.

This past week Mitchell scored a cumulative 76 points, averaging 25.3 points per game and 5.7 assists per game. Mitchell scored a game-leading 24 points against the Dallas Wings, her 19th 20+ point game of the season, at the point. In the game against the Mystics, Mitchell scored 14 points and tied a career high with nine assists.

On Sunday against the Connecticut Sun, Mitchell tied her career high and matched a franchise record set in 2018 by herself, scoring 38 points in a come-from-behind overtime win. Mitchell's 30+ point performance marked the 11th of her career, passing Tamika Catchings for the most by a Fever player across their career, doing so in 268 games played. Additionally, Mitchell scored 10 points in the overtime period, the second-most by a Fever player in overtime.

This is the fourth time in her career Mitchell has won Player of the Week, and her second win of the season. With her selection, Mitchell joins Tamika Catchings (11) and Katie Douglas (4) as the only Fever players to win four or more Player of the Week awards.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.