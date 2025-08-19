Li Yueru to Miss Remainder of Season
Published on August 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings center Li Yueru will miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) sprain in her left knee. Yueru sustained the injury against the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 15. Yueru is expected to make a full recovery. Additional updates will be provided when appropriate.
