Sophie Cunningham Out for the Year, Fever Sign Peddy

Published on August 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever announced today that guard Sophie Cunningham will miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season after suffering an injury during the team's game at the Connecticut Sun on Sunday afternoon. Cunningham sustained a season-ending injury in her right knee during the second quarter of the game and is expected to make a full recovery.

In a corresponding move, the Fever have signed guard Shey Peddy to a seven-day hardship contract and released guard Kyra Lambert.

Peddy, a six-year WNBA veteran, most recently appeared with the LA Sparks averaging 5.0 points and 2.7 assists over six games on a hardship contract. Prior to her time in Los Angeles, Peddy split her career with the Phoenix Mercury and Washington Mystics, starting her WNBA career in 2019.

Across her career, Peddy has averaged 5.9 points and 2.3 assists while shooting 40.2 from the field. During the offseason, Peddy was named the Defensive Player of the Year at Athletes Unlimited, also making the All-Defensive Team during the four-week offseason event.

Peddy will wear No. 5 for the Fever.

Lambert, who was on a seven-day hardship contract with the Fever, made her WNBA debut on Sunday in the closing moments of the Fever's overtime win at the Connecticut Sun.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.