ORLY Becomes First-Ever Official Nail Partner of WNBA's LA Sparks

Published on August 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LOS ANGELES, CA - ORLY, the iconic Los Angeles nail brand that got its start behind-the-scenes in Hollywood, is celebrating its 50th anniversary by heading courtside - announcing a multi-year partnership with the WNBA's LA Sparks as the team's first-ever Official Nail Partner bringing both vibrant color and performance-driven nail care to the court for seasons to come.

This three-year collaboration launches during a record-breaking year for women's sports viewership and positions ORLY at the forefront of a cultural moment where athletes are shaping beauty trends, brand storytelling, and fan engagement.

To launch the partnership, ORLY and the Sparks will debut custom player nail looks, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and the introduction of the "ORLY Nail Check" Cam during the August 20, 2025 home game - offering fans a fresh perspective on glam, grit, and greatness, as well as a chance to have their own manicures featured ... all from the courtside. To celebrate the partnership further the brand is offering a limited edition "Game Day Glam" kits which features three shades inspired by the LA Sparks along with top coat, Nail Defense base coat and cuticle oil. The kit is available at orlybeauty.com

From Silver Screen to Center Court

In the 1970s, ORLY founder Jeff Pink created The Natural Nail Look to help screen actresses seamlessly transition between on-set wardrobe changes. That classic look - later named The French Manicure after its Paris Fashion Week debut - changed nail history forever.

Now, five decades later, ORLY continues to redefine where and how beauty shows up by aligning with the powerhouse women of the WNBA's LA Sparks.

Legacy Meets Leadership

"For 50 years, ORLY has championed individuality, creativity, and innovation, providing nail color and care you can trust to inspire your true self," said Tal Pink, VP of Business Development at ORLY. "There's no better way to honor that legacy - and our LA roots - than by partnering with the LA Sparks to celebrate the brilliance of women in sports."

"Partnering with ORLY is a perfect match for the Sparks - two iconic Los Angeles brands that have been inspiring confidence, creativity, and excellence for decades," said Christine Monjer, President, Los Angeles Sparks. "As the WNBA continues to shape culture on and off the court, we're proud to align with a company that shares our commitment to empowering fans and celebrating individuality. We're excited to bring this unique partnership to life for our fans in LA and beyond."

This milestone marks the beginning of ORLY's year-long 50th anniversary celebration - spotlighting the brand's legacy in shaping beauty culture and its renewed commitment to showing up wherever beauty is being redefined. The partnership with the LA Sparks is one of many activations planned throughout the year, highlighting the powerful intersection of sports and self-expression while reinforcing ORLY's dedication to empowering women across industries and generations.







