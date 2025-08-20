Mystics vs. Sun Postgame Notes - August 19, 2025

Published on August 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

WASHINGTON MYSTICS vs. CONNECTICUT SUN

August 19, 2025

Mystics 69 - Sun 80

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (69) Citron (19) Iriafen (12) Sutton (7)

Sun (80) Rivers (17) Nelson-Ododa, Charles (9) Lacan (5)

Mystics Game Notes:

Sonia Citron led the Mystics in scoring with 19 points and added three assists.

With her made three at 6:53 in the 3rd quarter, Citron passed Chamique Holdsclaw (526 points, 1999) for the most points by a rookie in Mystics history.

Citron also moved past Holdsclaw into 20th place amongst rookie points in WNBA history.

Citron extended her streak of 10+ point games to 12, which ranks second among active streaks for WNBA rookies. Citron is also tied with Chamique Holdsclaw (1999) for the fourth-longest among Mystics rookies.

Citron is the third rookie in Mystics history to make a three-pointer in 10 consecutive games, joining Julie Vanloo (June 7-July 4, 2024) and Li Meng (June 13-July 28, 2023).

Citron has now made three or more three-pointers in three-consecutive games.

In the last three games, Citron has made 11 three-pointers, tying Tayler Hill (Sept. 10-15, 2013) and Julie Vanloo (twice in 2024) for the most in that span in Mystics history.

Shakira Austin posted 12 points and added seven rebounds.

Austin passed the 1,000th career point mark on a layup with 8:37 remaining in the second quarter.

Austin is the 24th player to score 1,000 points as a Mystic.

Austin recorded her third-straight double-digit scoring performance and her 20th of the season.

Austin posted her 16th 10+ point and 5+ rebound game this season.

Austin has at least one steal in seven-consecutive games.

Kiki Iriafen contributed 9 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists for the game.

Iriafen surpassed Chamique Holdsclaw (294, 2003) for the third-most rebounds by a Mystic rookie.

Iriafen recorded her fifth-straight game with 10+ boards, the longest streak by a rookie in Mystics history.

Iriafen is the seventh rookie in WNBA history with 10+ rebounds in five-or-more consecutive games.

Sug Sutton led the team with seven assists and added seven points.

Sutton matched a season-high seven assists for the third time in her last four games.

Sutton's four assists in the first quarter were her most in any quarter this season.

Sutton registered her eighth game this season with five-or-more assists.

Emily Engstler notched a season-high-tying three steals and one block off the bench.

Engstler has recorded at least one steal and one block in five-straight games off the bench -- the longest such streak by a Mystic reserve and the third-longest streak in WNBA history.

Engstler recorded her third-straight multi-steal game and has achieved the feat in five of her last six games.

Engstler extended her steal streak to seven-consecutive games, tied for the third-longest by a reserve in Mystics history, joining Aaliyah Edwards (June 8-26, 2025), Tayler Hill (June 12-28, 2025) and Coco Miller (July 28-August 16, 2005).

Engstler's 13 steals in the last seven games are the most by a Mystic reserve in that span of games since 2012 (Matee Ajavon).

Jade Melbourne tallied 11 points, four assists, and three rebounds in her 100th career game.

Melbourne has now scored in double-figures in three of her last four games.

Additional Notes:

The Mystics dished 20+ assists for the sixth-consecutive game, which ties the third-longest streak in team history.

Washington out-assisted Connecticut 21-16.

Washington allowed three three-point field goals, tying a season-low for threes allowed.







