Sky Narrowly Lose to Storm 88-94 in Angel Reese's Return to Lineup

Published on August 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky lost to the Seattle Storm, 88-94 inside Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 19. The Sky are now 8-26 on the season, 5-13 at home, 6-12 against the Western Conference and 21-28 against Seattle all time.

Angel Reese played her first game since July 29 in a return from injury tonight, where she recorded 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Ariel Atkins finished the matchup with a three-pointer buzzer-beater, ending her night scoring 19 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Coming off the bench, Kia Nurse contributed 13 points, knocking down 4 of 6 from beyond the arc, to go along with two assists and a steal. Kamilla Cardoso and Elizabeth Williams each recorded 10 points, while Williams added nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and blocks. Cardoso totaled six rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

The Storm had four players score in double figures in tonight's matchup. Skylar Diggins led Seattle with 24 points and six assists. Nneka Ogwumike totaled 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Dominique Malonga finished the night with 15 points and seven rebounds. Brittney Sykes contributed 12 points, five assists, four rebounds and a steal.

More highlights include:

Nneka Ogwumike passed Sheryl Swoopes (657 career steals) for fifth on the all-time steals list with 658 after Tuesday

Skylar Diggins has passed Becky Hammon (1,708 career assists) for eighth on the all-time assists list with 1,713 after Tuesday

Ezi Magbegor passed Jewell Loyd (1,189 rebounds in a Storm uniform) for fourth on the Storm's 1,197

The Sky totaled a season high of 30 assists on 36 made baskets

NEXT UP: The Sky head out east to play the New York Liberty for the third time this season on Thursday, Aug. 21 inside Barclays Center. Chicago is 0-2 against New York this season and 35-37 against them all-time.

During their most recent matchup on June 10, Sabrina Ionescu led the team with 23 points, seven assists and four steals to help beat the Sky 85-66 to extend their unbeaten start to nine games on the season. Breanna Stewart added 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Kennedy Burke scored 15 points off the bench.

Natasha Cloud recorded 18 points, four rebounds and eight steals in their first matchup on May 22 in the Sky's 74-99 home opener loss to the Liberty. Burke added 17 points and three steals while Ionescu scored 16 points and five assists.

The Liberty are 22-13 after Tuesday night's victory over the first-place Minnesota Lynx. Sabrina Ionescu is leading the team averaging 19.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. She became the Liberty's third all-time leading scorer in Tuesday's game. Emma Meesseman is averaging 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists since joining the Liberty on Aug. 1.

The game between the two teams tips off at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on The U.

KEY RUNS:

The Storm went on a 13-5 run from 0:19 in the first quarter to 7:30 in the second quarter

Seattle went on a 14-5 run from 4:33 to 0:01 in the second quarter

The Sky were outscored 14-26 in the second quarter

The Sky went on a 19-8 run from 6:47 to 2:20 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Storm totaled three blocks in the second quarter

Seattle recorded three blocks in the third quarter

Sky scored 38 points in the fourth quarter

The Storm tied a season-high of 10 blocks

Seattle outpaced the Sky 21-13

The Storm's bench outscored the Sky's 35-17

Both team totaled 12 turnovers

Seattle led 17-10 in second chance points

The Storm recorded 10 blocks to the Sky's seven

The Sky scored 35 points in the fourth quarter

Seattle's biggest lead was 19

There were five lead changes and ties

The Storm shot 50.0% (34 of 68) from the field, 36.4% (8 of 22) from three, 78.3% (18 of 23) from the free-throw line while the Sky shot 46.8% (36 of 77) from the floor, 50.0% (8 of 16 from three) and 80.0% (8 of 10) from the free throw line

CHICAGO NOTES:

Kamilla Cardoso accounted for nine of the Sky's 20 points in the first quarter (six points, three points created from assists)

Rachel Banham accounted for six of Chicago's 16 points in the third quarter (two points, four points created from assists)

Angel Reese accounted for 10 of Chicago's 16 points in the third quarter (six points, four points created from assists)

Ariel Atkins accounted for 17 of Chicago's 38 points in the fourth quarter (10 points, seven points created from three assists)

SEATTLE NOTES:

Skylar Diggins accounted for six of the Storm's 20 points in the first quarter

Diggins accounted for seven of the Storm's 20 points in the third quarter

Diggins accounted for eight of the Storm's 28 points in the fourth quarter (two points, six points created from assists)

Brittney Sykes accounted for nine of Seattle's 20 points in the first quarter (two points, seven points created from assists)

Sykes accounted for 10 of Seattle's 20 points in the third quarter (seven points, three points created from assists)

Gabby Williams accounted for seven of the Storm's 26 points in the second quarter (five points, two points created from assists)







