Postgame Notes: MIN vs NYL (8.19.25)

Published on August 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Lynx notes

Player Notes

Courtney Williams posted a team-high 17 points on 7-of-19 shooting (36.8%) from the floor, also adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Tonight marked her seventh game this season with 15+ points, five+ rebounds, and two+ assists.

Natisha Hiedeman totaled 16 points off the bench on 6-of-10 shooting (60.0%) from the floor, notching two from deep, and adding one rebound and a steal. Tonight was Hiedeman's fourth game of the season with 15+ points off the bench.

In 18:39 minutes off the bench, DiJonai Carrington totaled 11 points, shooting a perfect 4-of-4 from the line. Carrington has scored 10+ points in four of her first five games with the Lynx.

Maria Kliudikova provided a spark off the bench with 11 points on 5-of-9 (55.6%) shooting from the field, marking her third game off the bench this season with 10+ points. Kliundikova also totaled five rebounds (three offensive) and a block throughout the contest.

Jessica Shepard posted a game-high 10 rebounds (seven offensive), while contributing six points on 3-of-6 shooting (50.0%) from the floor. Shepard has now registered 10+ rebounds in 10 games this season.

Alanna Smith tallied nine rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks during the contest, marking her 23rd game this season recording two+ blocks in a game.

With two rejections tonight, Smith has now totaled 69 blocks this season, setting a new single-season franchise record. Smith currently ranks second in the WNBA in total blocks and is tied for first in blocks per game (2.1).

Team Notes

Minnesota's bench accounted for 38 of the team's 75 points, marking their eighth game this season with 30+ points from the bench. The effort was led by Hiedeman (16), Carrington (11) and Kliundikova (11).

Minnesota outscored New York in points in the paint (38-28) and fast break points (10-7), which is the second time throughout the four-game series the Lynx have done so.

The Lynx served four rejections tonight, led by Smith (2), with Bridget Carleton and Kliundikova also contributing a block apiece. Tonight marked the fourth-straight game Minnesota has totaled four blocks as a team and leads the league in blocks per game (5.1).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.