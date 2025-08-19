Las Vegas Aces Clash with Atlanta Dream Tuesday as Jousting for Playoff Seeding Continues

Published on August 18, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (21-14) are set to play a crucial contest against the Atlanta Dream (22-12) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 19. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will air on Vegas 34 and NBA TV. The Aces, who are 9-1 over their past 10 games, will be looking to extend their 7-game winning streak.

Fans will have a chance to collect another Aces giveaway on Tuesday - an A'ja Wilson bobblehead. The figurine will be passed out to the first 7,500 fans through the doors at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Heading into the home stretch of the regular season, Las Vegas has 9 games left on the docket in the next 23 days. The Aces are currently in 5 th place in the league standings, behind No. 4 Phoenix (20-13), and are only 1 ÃÂ½ games behind No. 2 Atlanta. New York (21-13) stands at No. 3. Including Atlanta, the Aces will play 5 games against teams below .500 and 4 games against teams at or over .500 and 5 out of the 9 games are at home. Just a month ago, Las Vegas was hovering around the Nos. 8-10 positions and are now competing for potential home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

MILESTONE WATCH: 2025 M'VP and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Wilson will enter tomorrow night's game with 5,484 career points and in need of 16 to become the youngest (29 years, 11 days) and fastest (259 games) player in WNBA history to score 5,500 points. Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi are currently tied for quickest to 5,500, having scored that in 266 games. Lauren Jackson, at 29 years and 67 days, is the current youngest.

LAS VEGAS ACES: The Aces own a 25-18 record over Atlanta, are 15-7 at home and have won 13 out of their last 15 contests against the Dream dating to the 2020 season.

The Aces are led by Wilson, who has recorded double-doubles in 5 of the last 10 games and in 7 of which she scored 25 or more points. Since the Aces winning streak began on Aug. 3, Wilson has averaged 26.1 points on 48.8% shooting from the floor, 13.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks.

After not recording an assist on July 25, Chelsea Gray has since averaged 6.8 assists and has scored in double figures in 6 out of the last 10 games, including a career-high- and franchise-tying 14 assists on Aug. 17.

During the current winning streak, Jackie Young has recorded 4 or more assists per game and is averaging 5.7 assists since the All-Star break, compared to 4 assists pre-All-Star. Young is recording 16.7 points on 45.9% shooting from the floor, 4.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 91% from the charity stripe, good for 3 rd in the league.

Also playing pivotal roles for the Aces are Kierstan Bell, who is coming off an 18-point performance after going 6 of 7 from distance against Dallas on Sunday; Jewell Loyd, who has scored in double figures 9 of the last 10 games and is averaging 14.6 ppg and making 3.2 3-pointers per game on 43.8% shooting from distance during that span; and NaLyssa Smith, who has contributed 7.9 ppg and 7.3 rpg over the 7-game winning streak.

LVA PPG FG% 3FG% OPP. 3FG% RPG APG OER 2 ND Chance PTS

Last 7 games (7-0) 91.1 45.7% 37.4% 29.4 37.3 21.0 119.5 14.9

First 28 Games (14-14) 80.8 41.8% 32.2% 34.7 33.1 17.8 103.1 11.1

ATLANTA DREAM: The Dream have won 9 out of their last 11 since playing the Aces on July 22. Since the All-Star break, Atlanta is averaging 84.3 points while holding their opponents to 76.5 points; it's shooting 46.6% from distance and holding the opposition to 33.6% from beyond the arc. Atlanta leads the league in defensive rebounds (28 rpg) and total rebounds (36.5 rpg) and also holds opponents to a league-low 31.2 rebounds per game.

Atlanta is powered by 2025 WNBA All-Star Allisha Gray, who leads the team in scoring (18.6 ppg) and Rhyne Howard, who missed 11 games with a knee injury, is averaging 16 points and 4 assists since returning on Aug. 10. Brionna Jones is scoring 12.9 points and leads the team with 7.4 rebounds; and Brittney Griner averages 10.2 points and 1.2 blocks per game.

Dream guard Jordin Canada suffered a hamstring injury earlier this month and will be sidelined for at least two weeks. The Dream also picked up Sika Koné on a rest-of-season contract on Aug. 15. Kone played 11 games with Washington this season and averaged 1.5 points in 6.3 minutes in 2025.

LAST TIME OUT: On July 22, the only meeting between the teams this year prior to Tuesday, four Aces players recorded double figure scoring in the 87-72 home victory: Wilson had 24 points and 12 rebounds, Dana Evans and Young had 14 apiece and Smith chipped in 11. Smith surpassed 1,500 career points in the win and Kiah Stokes passed Elena Baranova (116) for 5 th franchise history in blocks (117). Allisha Gray matched Wilson's 24 points, Canada added 12 and Howard did not appear in the last contest. The Aces hit 44.9% from the field and held Atlanta to 38.5% shooting overall. Further, the Aces scored 24 points off of 19 Dream turnovers, while giving up just 5 on their 13 miscues.

UP NEXT: The Aces conclude their 3-game home stand against Phoenix on Thursday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The Aces have a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over the Mercury heading into their fourth and final contest between the two teams. Thursday marks the fourth Aces collectible pin of the season-the first 7,500 fans through the gates at Michelob ULTRA will score a Jackie Young commemorative pin.







