Zia Cooke Re-Signs with Storm

Published on August 18, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today that guard Zia Cooke has signed a rest of season contract with the team.

Cooke played in 26 games for the Storm during the 2025 season, averaging 3.3 points, 0.5 assists while shooting career-highs 34.6% from the field and 38.2% from the three.

Cooke was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 draft selected by the Los Angeles Sparks. There, she spent two seasons playing a total of 68 games, averaging 11.9 minutes, 4.3 points and shot 30% from the field. Cooke, a former South Carolina Gamecock, won a national championship with the team in 2022 and was a Third-Team All-American in 2023.







