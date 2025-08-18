Dream Snap Valkyries Four-Game Winning Streak on Sunday Night

Published on August 18, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)









The Golden State Valkyries fell 79-63 to the Atlanta Dream at Chase Center on Sunday night.

The Dream pulled away in the third quarter, turning a one-point advantage with 4:30 left in the frame into an 11-point lead heading into the final quarter after a 13-3 run and never looked back.

Veronica Burton scored a team-high 16 points for the Valkyries, with Cecilia Zandalasini being the only other Valkyries player to score in double figures (11 PTS). Rhyne Howard made four 3-pointers for the Dream, scoring a team-high 14 points.

LOW-SCORING FIRST HALF

The two teams combined to miss their first seven field goals of the game, before Temi Fágbénlé recorded the game's first basket almost three minutes into the contest.

The Dream opened 1-for-9 from the field and scored just 12 points in the opening quarter, with nine of their 12 points coming from off the bench.

The drought continued in the second quarter, with the game tied 25-25 going into halftime. It was the lowest scoring first half of any game in the WNBA this season.

BURTON'S THIRD QUARTER

Starting guard Veronica Burton scored or assisted on the Valkyries' first 11 points of the third quarter, showing off her ability to get downhill, driving to the basket before hitting two floaters and finishing a tough And-1.

Burton scored a team-high 16 points on Sunday, while also adding a team-high five assists.

RUPERT LEAVES EARLY

Iliana Rupert left the game in the third quarter and was placed in concussion protocol, not returning to the contest.

Rupert recorded three points and three rebounds in 12 minutes of action.

SEASON SERIES COMPLETE

This was the third and final regular season matchup between Golden State and Atlanta, with Atlanta winning the season series 2-1. The Dream currently sit second in the league standings with a 22-12 record, and if the season ended today, would face the Valkyries as the seventh seed in the first round of the playoffs.

JUSTĖ JOCYTĖ IN ATTENDANCE

Justė Jocytė, the fifth pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft, and the first ever draft pick made by the Valkyries, was in attendance for Sunday's game. Jocytė sounded the drum before the game and was introduced to Ballhalla with Team President Jess Smith and General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin. Jocytė was seen sitting with injured forward Kayla Thornton during the game.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries host the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday (7 p.m.; KPIX+ (Bay Area) KMAX (Sacramento)) as the team celebrates Sneakerhead Night.

The team will then head out for a two-game roadtrip against the Mercury on Friday (7 p.m.; ION) and the Dallas Wings on Sunday (1 p.m.; KPIX+ (Bay Area) KMAX (Sacramento)).







