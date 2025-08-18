Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 79, Golden State Valkyries 63

ATLANTA DREAM (22-12) vs. GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES (18-16)

Game 34 | August 17, 2025 | Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 12 13 28 26 79

Golden State 15 10 17 21 63

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Golden State

Points Howard (14) Burton (16)

Rebounds Jones (9) Salaun/Amihere (5)

Assists Howard (6) Burton (5)

KEY NOTES

The Dream started Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, Maya Caldwell, Naz Hillmon, and Brionna Jones - improving to 2-1 with that lineup this season.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Golden State Valkyries moves to 2-1 overall and 1-0 on the road.

With the win, the Dream improved to 8-2 in their last 10 games, including a 4-1 mark on their current road trip.

Howard paced the offense with 14 points, five rebounds, and six assists - her ninth game leading the team in scoring and 10th game as assist leader this season.

Jones dominated the paint with 13 points, nine rebounds, and two assists - marking her 13th time as the team's rebounding leader and 23rd game in double figures.

Eastern Conference Player of the Week Allisha Gray added 13 points, three rebounds, and four assists - her 15th double-digit scoring outing of the year.

Hillmon chipped in 12 points, five rebounds, and an assist, her 16th 10+ point performance this season.

Rookie Te-Hina Paopao provided a spark off the bench with 10 points, two rebounds, and four assists, her eighth double-figure scoring game of the year.

Atlanta finished with five players in double figures: Howard (14), Jones (13), Gray (13), Hillmon (12), and Paopao (10).

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Paopao immediately made her presence felt off the bench with a three-pointer, following Jones' free throw to open the scoring.

Griner scored inside off a feed from Caldwell, while Coffey added back-to-back buckets to fuel the offense.

Atlanta's bench provided an instant boost, scoring nine of the team's first 10 points.

Jones capped the quarter with a bucket at the rim as Atlanta battled back to even things up.

Q2

Paopao opened the frame with a layup, cutting the margin to one.

Howard connected from deep off a pass from Caldwell, settling into her rhythm.

Griner muscled in consecutive scores to push Atlanta ahead, with Paopao adding another layup to extend the run.

The Dream locked in defensively, holding Golden State to a season opponent-low 10 points in the quarter.

Atlanta's bench continued to shine, accounting for 17 of the team's 25 second-quarter points.

The game was tied 25-25 at halftime after a late Valkyries basket.

Q3

Gray opened the half with two free throws, followed by Jones adding two more.

Hillmon finished inside off a Paopao assist, while Jones stayed consistent at the line.

Gray caught fire, hitting two three-pointers to fuel the surge.

Jones' steal set up Paopao for her second triple, and Howard drilled a three with 3.9 seconds left to cap a 20-6 run.

Gray scored 12 of Atlanta's 28 third-quarter points (42.8%).

The Dream went a perfect 6-for-6 at the line and carried a 53-43 lead into the fourth.

Q4

Howard opened with her third triple of the night, assisted by Caldwell.

Hillmon added two free throws, then Caldwell drilled her first basket of the game - sparking a 30-8 run.

Howard stayed hot from deep, knocking down the team's ninth three-pointer.

Gray found Hillmon for a bucket inside, followed by Jones' finish at the rim.

Hillmon continued to score in the paint, while Caldwell's steal set up Howard for another finish.

Atlanta closed strong, shooting 83.3% from the line and scoring 75% of their points in the paint in the quarter.

The Dream sealed a 79-63 road victory over Golden State.







