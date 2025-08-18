Connecticut Sun Pregame Notes

Published on August 18, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Washington, D.C.: The Connecticut Sun (6-27) head back on the road for a match-up with the Washington Mystics (16-18) on Tuesday, August 19 at 7:30 PM ET at CareFirst Arena. The game will air locally on NBC Sports Boston with Brendan Glasheen and Ashley Battle on the call. It will also be available to stream on WNBA League Pass.

In their last game on Sunday, August 17, the Sun suffered an overtime loss to the Indiana Fever, 99-93, at home in Uncasville. Marina Mabrey led the Sun with 27 points, two rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes played in the game. Rookie guard Saniya Rivers tallied 15 points, two rebounds, two assists and a career-high five blocks. She joined Tina Charles and Elizabeth Williams as the only Sun rookie to record at least 5 blocks in a regular season game in franchise history. Her rookie counterpart Leila Lacan finished with seven points, four rebounds and a team and career-high 14 assists. Her 14 assists marked the most assists for a rookie in a single game in franchise history. She also tied Alyssa Thomas (4 times) for second-most assists in a regular season game in Sun history.

Last time out against the Washington Mystics on June 8, the Sun fell 104-67 on the road in D.C.. Tina Charles finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, one assists and one steal to lead all Connecticut scorers in the game. Marina Mabrey added 15 points, seven rebounds, a season-high eight assists, one steal and one block. Prior to the loss, the Sun had won four straight against the Mystics on the road in D.C. dating back to the 2022 season. Connecticut enters Tuesday night's match up with a 60-37 all-time regular season record against Washington, including a 24-23 record on the road.

Tuesday's game will be the first time the Sun and Mystics face off since Connecticut acquired forward Aaliyah Edwards from Washington in exchange for guard Jacy Sheldon and the right to swap WAS's 2026 1st round pick (from MIN) for CON's 2026 1st round pick (from NY). The Mystics enter Tuesday's contest coming of a 95-86 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday afternoon. Head Coach Sydney Johnson is in his first season at the helm of the Mystics.

Game Status Report:

No injuries to report







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.