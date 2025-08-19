Sky Host Storm in Second Meeting of the Season
Published on August 18, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky News Release
The Chicago Sky will host the Seattle Storm for the second time this season at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. CT.
In their first matchup on July 14, Chicago fell 57-95 despite strong efforts from Kamilla Cardoso and Rachel Banham, who scored 13 points apiece. Cardoso added 13 rebounds and a steal, recording her fourth double-double of the season. Since then, she has built that total up to nine heading into Tuesday's game.
The Sky played without 2024 No. 7 overall pick Angel Reese due to a back injury. They were also without Ariel Atkins, who has since returned from a leg injury. Both lead Chicago in scoring, with Reese averaging 14.2 points per game while also topping the team in rebounds at 12.6 per game. Atkins averages 12.9 points per game.
Seattle was led in the July contest by Skylar Diggins, who tallied 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Nneka Ogwumike and Gabby Williams also played key roles, Williams added 10 points, seven assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block, while Ogwumike tallied 10 points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist. On the season, Ogwumike leads the Storm in both scoring (18.2 points per game) and rebounding (7.3 rebounds per game).
Brittney Sykes was recently acquired by Seattle from the Washington Mystics, traded for Alysha Clark, Zia Cooke, and a 2026 first-round draft pick on August 5, 2025. In her first five games with the Storm, Sykes has become the team's third leading scorer with 14.4 points, 3.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.
The Storm enter Tuesday at 17-17, looking to strengthen their playoff push. A critical factor in this matchup will be limiting points off turnovers. The Storm ranks first in the WNBA in steals (8.4 per game), led by Williams with 2.4 per game, and also leads the league in fast-break points (12.7 per game). They are second only to Minnesota in points off turnovers, averaging 17.3 per game. Chicago, meanwhile, sits last in opponent points off turnovers, allowing 19.2 on average.
Second-chance opportunities will also play a major role. Seattle ranks second to last in the league with just 9.2 second-chance points per game. Chicago, in contrast, ranks fourth with 11.2, supported by its dominance on the offensive glass. The Sky are second in the WNBA in offensive rebounds at 9.8 per game, behind only Dallas. Their ability to extend possessions and turn offensive rebounds into points could prove decisive against the Storm.
