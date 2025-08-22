Postgame Notes: NYL 85, CHI 91

Published on August 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LIBERTY 85 | SKY 91

NEW YORK (22-14) | CHICAGO (9-26)

AUGUST 21, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 23 23 22 17 85

SKY 22 22 21 26 91

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK CHICAGO

POINTS Jones (25) Cardoso (22)

REBOUNDS Jones, Meesseman (7) Cardoso (15)

ASSISTS Meesseman (6) Atkins, Cardoso (5)

KEY MILESTONES

Jonquel Jones moved to 15th on the WNBA's all-time rebound list, passing Swin Cash with 2,525 total. On the defensive end, Jones reached her 400th career block, becoming only the 16th player in WNBA history to do so.

Additionally, Jonquel Jones tied her career high for three-pointers made in a game with five. With her ninth made field goal, Jones matched her season record. Her first field goal marked the 500th of her Liberty career.

Sabrina Ionescu became the third player in franchise history to reach 3,000 career points, joining Tina Charles and Vickie Johnson, and is the youngest to do so.

Marine Johannčs finished with her 40th career game having multiple three-pointers made off the bench, the most by any player in Liberty franchise history. Tonight also marked her fourth half with at least three makes from beyond the arc on a 75.0% success rate, the most of any reserve player this season.

Emma Meesseman set a new season high with four steals.







