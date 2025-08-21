Dallas Wings Sign Amy Okonkwo to Seven-Day Hardship Contract

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have signed 6-2 forward Amy Okonkwo to a seven-day hardship contract, the team announced today. The two-time FIBA AfroBasket MVP (2023, 2025) will be available for Friday's game against the Seattle Storm.

Okonkwo is from Fontana, Calif., and played collegiately at the University of Southern California (2014-2015) and nearby Fort Worth's Texas Christian University (TCU) (2016-2019), where she earned Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year honors in 2018. Okonkwo is also a two-time Olympian, playing with the Nigerian women's national team in the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympics. Okonkwo played professionally for Bourges in France during the 2024-25 season, averaging 14.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting nearly 48 percent from three. She appeared in two preseason games with the Connecticut Sun earlier this year after being signed to a training camp contract, averaging 7.0 points and 4.0 rebounds.







