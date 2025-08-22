Sun Defeat Mystics, 67-56

Published on August 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (8-27) defeated the Washington Mystics (16-20), 67-56, at home at Mohegan Sun Arena. With the win, the Sun evens the 2025 regular season series with the Mystics, 2-2. Connecticut held Washington to a new opponent season-low in scoring at just 56 points.

Tina Charles led the Sun with 21 points, six rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes of action. It marks the 16th time this season Charles has led the Sun in scoring and her 12th 20+ point performance of 2025. Charles also moved into sole possession of 10th all-time in games played in WNBA history tonight, competing in her 464th career-game in the W.

Aaliyah Edwards added 10 points and five rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench in the win against her former squad. Her 10 points mark her highest scoring total in a Sun uniform thus far. Rookie Leila Lacan added five points, three rebounds, a team-high five assists and a team-high five steals. Lacan has gone for 5+ steals on three occasions this season, the most by any WNBA player in 2025.

The Sun held a 10-6 lead over the Mystics heading into the first media timeout of the contest. Connecticut forced Washington into four early turnovers, resulting in four of their 10 points through five minutes of action. The Sun outscored the Mystics, 6-5, to close the quarter to take a 16-11 lead into the second. All six of Connecticut's points to finish the first came from the free-throw line. Tina Charles led the Sun with seven points and three rebounds in the first quarter.

Connecticut began the second quarter on a quick 5-0 run to force Washington into a timeout with 9:10 to play in the first half, 21-11. The Mystics responded on a 5-0 run of their own to cut the lead to five, 21-16, and prompt the Sun into a timeout with 8:14 to play in the second. Connecticut went on another run, scoring nine unanswered to take a 30-16 lead with 3:53 to play in the half and forcing Washington into another timeout. The Mystics closed the gap, finishing the second quarter on a 10-3 run, to cut the Sun's lead to seven, 33-26, at the break.

An 8-4 start to the second half by the Sun prompted the Mystics to take a timeout with 5:36 to go in the third, 41-30. Tina Charles had four of Connecticut's eight points to begin the second half. Each team notched 15 points to close the third, with the Sun taking an 11-point lead into the fourth, 56-45. Tina Charles scored 12 of her 21 points in the third quarter to lead the Sun coming out of the locker room break. The Sun began the fourth on a quick 6-4 spurt to take a 62-49 lead with 6:04 to play in the game. Aaliyah Edwards and Olivia Nelson-Ododa each had three points to begin the quarter. Both teams tallied 11 points in the final quarter, with Connecticut taking the 67-56 win.

The Sun shot 40.3% (27/67) while holding the Mystics to just 37.3% (19/51) shooting on the night. Both teams struggled from beyond the arc with Connecticut shooting 14.3% (2/14) and Washington shooting 18.8% (3/16) in the game.

Sonia Citron led the Mystics with 15 points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block. Her rookie counterpart Kiki Iriafen added a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in the effort.

Notes:

- The Sun grabbed a season-high 15 steals in the game. Lacan accounted for five steals, Mabrey, Morrow, Charles and Nelson-Ododa each notched two steals and Rivers grabbed one steal in the win.

- Connecticut outscored Washington in the paint (38-28), on second chance opportunities (16-2), on the fast break (11-5) and from the bench (25-14).

- The Sun forced the Mystics into four shot clock violations in the game.

- Connecticut forced 20 Washington turnovers, resulting in 20 of their 67 points in the win.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 67 16 17 23 11 Charles- 21 Morrow- 8 Mabrey/Lacan- 5

WAS 56 11 15 19 11 Citron- 15 Iriafen- 10 Sutton- 6

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun begin a three-game road trip in Chicago, taking on the Sky on Saturday, August 23 at 4:00 PM ET/3:00 PM CT at Wintrust Arena.







