Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 75, Minnesota Lynx 73

Published on August 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA DREAM (23-13) vs. MINNESOTA LYNX (28-7)

Game 36 | August 21, 2025 | Gateway Center Arena, Atlanta, Ga

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 25 17 12 21 75

Minnesota 24 16 20 13 73

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Minnesota

Points Gray (27) Carleton (16)

Rebounds Hillmon (9) Shepard (16)

Assists Paopao (9) Williams (9)

KEY NOTES

The Dream started Te-Hina Paopao, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Brionna Jones - moving to 1-0 with that lineup this season.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Minnesota Lynx improves to 14-32 overall and 8-15 at home.

Tonight's game closed out the regular season series, with Atlanta winning 2-1.

The Dream's 23rd win of the season ties the franchise record for most in a single season, first set in 2018.

Gray led the way with 27 points, four rebounds, two assists, and three steals - her 9th game with 25+ points and 15th with 20+ points this year. She has now led Atlanta in scoring 15 times.

Howard added 16 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals - her 14th game with 15+ points.

Paopao made her 8th start, finishing with eight points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals - her fourth game as team assist leader.

Hillmon anchored the glass, grabbing nine rebounds (her 11th game leading the team) while adding three assists and one steal.

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Rhyne Howard got rolling early with 8 points, including a steal-and-score and two free throws.

Brittney Griner provided an important spark off the bench with a putback and late free throws.

Brionna Jones capped the quarter with a buzzer-beating layup.

The Dream closed the period on a 12-2 run in the final 90 seconds, taking a 25-24 lead.

Q2

Howard opened with a three-pointer, and Allisha Gray added a fast-break layup to extend the advantage.

The Dream defense forced 7 turnovers in the quarter, turning them into 9 points.

Maya Caldwell and Te-Hina Paopao hit back-to-back threes, followed by a Gray triple to stretch the lead to double digits.

Gray scored 8 in the quarter, while Paopao added 3 assists to guide the offense.

Atlanta held the edge at halftime, up 42-40.

Q3

The Dream came out strong with quick baskets from Gray and Jones to push the lead to 8.

Jones was efficient inside, finishing the quarter with multiple key buckets.

Howard and Hillmon contributed with defensive pressure and rebounds to keep Atlanta close.

Gray led Atlanta's scoring in the frame, keeping the Dream within striking distance heading to the fourth.

Q4

Allisha Gray delivered 9 points in the quarter, including an and-one three-pointer and another deep triple.

Naz Hillmon dominated the glass with 5 rebounds, fueling second-chance opportunities.

Paopao knocked down a clutch corner three off a Maya Caldwell assist.

Howard added a huge three-pointer in the final minutes to stretch the lead.

Caldwell calmly sank two free throws with 22 seconds left to seal the win.

The Dream outscored Minnesota 21-13 in the fourth, closing out the 75-73 victory







