Sheridan Blanford Named Storm's First Chief Social Impact Officer

Published on August 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today announced the hiring of Sheridan Blanford, the franchise's first chief social impact officer. Blanford, a seasoned social impact expert, will oversee the Storm's Community and Social Impact department and will create meaningful initiatives that engage the team's diverse and growing fan base through partnerships, outreach programs, events, and more. Blanford joins the Storm from the University of Washington, where she was their first associate athletic director for diversity, equity & inclusion. There, she led the strategic creation and implementation of programs that reflected a diverse and inclusive culture for the student-athletes, coaches and the Husky Athletic Department staff and stakeholders.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sheridan to our team. Her experience developing social impact programming that amplifies player voices, supports advocacy and strengthens our community is exceptional," said Seattle Storm President & CEO Alisha Valavanis. "She's a dynamic leader that drives meaningful change, and I know she'll make an immediate impact-not only within our organization, but across the broader community."

During her time at the University of Washington, Blanford implemented over 50 sport and leadership-related programs and events, all of which helped enhance connectivity, campus and community engagement, mentorship, advocacy, access, and well-being. She also led the university's external engagement strategy, fostering a diverse range of strategic partnerships with organizations dedicated to serving BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities, women, and girls. Blanford also led the UW Black Student-Athlete Alliance, where she was named Professional Woman of the Year at the 2023 Black-Student Athlete Summit.

In 2023, Blanford was selected to participate in the Dr. Charles Whitcomb Leadership Institute, a premier NCAA leadership development program designed to prepare accomplished leaders to excel and drive impact across the sports industry.

"I am humbled to be given the opportunity to work for the Storm, and work alongside the leaders and players who stand firm in their values through word and action," said Blanford. "This moment in sport and society grants us the ability to deepen our engagement and contribution to the Seattle community and the league, while using our platform to expand our impact and reach to meet the needs and aspirations of those we set out to serve."

Blanford is also the co-founder and executive board member of the Diversity, Inclusion & Equity Council of Excellence (DIECE). DIECE is dedicated to empowering DEI professionals and champions by providing education and resources that integrate diversity, equity, and inclusion principles into organizational culture, systems and daily operations across the sports industry.

Prior to her time at the University of Washington, Blanford served as the director of inclusion & engagement for the University of Wisconsin Athletics' Department, where she worked to facilitate an inclusive culture through strategic planning, education and development and campus and community engagement. In 2018, Blanford was awarded the Women Leaders in Sports Rising Star award, and in 2019, was named as one of Wisconsin's 49 Most Influential Black Leaders by Madison 365.

Blanford also worked as the assistant director for the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) and served as the MIAC's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee advisor, where she worked closely with the Gender, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion subcommittee to facilitate programs and initiatives that expanded the support of students from diverse, ethnic and cultural backgrounds across the conference.

The Aurora, Colo. native graduated from St. Olaf College in Minnesota, where she played basketball all four years. She received her master's degree in Intercollegiate Athletic Leadership from the University of Washington.







