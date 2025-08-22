Postgame Notes: MIN vs ATL (8.21.25)

August 21, 2025

Minnesota Lynx







ATLANTA DREAM (23-13) 75, MINNESOTA LYNX (28-7) 73

August 21, 2025

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Bridget Carleton posted a team and season-high 16 points on 4-of-8 shooting from deep, also adding six rebounds (two offensive), two assists and a steal. Tonight marked Carleton's ninth game this season scoring 10+ points and moved her to sixth all-time in Lynx franchise history for games played (205).

Kayla McBride totaled 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting (50.0%) from the floor, including three from beyond the arc, four assists and two steals. McBride reached 700 career made three-pointers tonight, becoming only the seventh player in WNBA history to accomplish the milestone.

Courtney Williams recorded a game-high nine assists, now registering eight+ assists in 10 games this season. Williams moved to seventh all-time in the Lynx all-time assists leaderboard (passing Svetlana Ambrosimova, 439).

Jessica Shepard tallied 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting (77.8%) from the floor, also adding four assists, one steal and a game-high 16 rebounds. This season, Shepard has now reached seven double-doubles, four 15+ point games and 11 games with 10+ rebounds.

Alanna Smith totaled 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting (57.1%) from the floor, including a perfect 2-of-2 from three-point range. Smith added six rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist. Tonight marks her seventh game this season with 10+ points, five+ rebounds, and two+ blocks.

Team Notes

The Lynx outrebounded Atlanta 42-34 in an effort led by Shepard's 16 rebounds. Tonight marks the eighth time this season the Lynx have recorded 40+ rebounds, and Minnesota is now 7-1 this season when recording 40+ rebounds.

Minnesota kept Atlanta to 38.0% from the floor tonight, scoring 15 points off nine Dream turnovers.

The Lynx shot 9-of-20 (45.0%) from beyond the arc tonight, outscoring the Dream's 9-of-31 (29.0%) performance from deep, with Carleton and McBride combining for 13 of Minnesota's 20 attempted three-point field goals. Tonight marks the sixth time this season the Lynx have shot 45.0% or better from three-point range.







