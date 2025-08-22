Mystics at Sun Postgame Notes - August 21, 2025

Published on August 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

WASHINGTON MYSTICS at CONNECTICUT SUN

August 21, 2025

Mystics 56 - Sun 67

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (56) Citron (15) Iriafen (10) Sutton (6)

Sun (67) Charles (21) Morrow (8) Lacan (5)

Mystics Game Notes:

Sonia Citron went 5-for-9 from the field and led the Mystics with 15 points.

Citron extended her streak of 10+ point games to 13, the second-longest active streaks among WNBA rookies.

She now holds the third and fourth longest streaks by a rookie in franchise history.

Citron tied Breonna Stewart (2016) for the fifth-most double-digit scoring games by a WNBA rookie with 31.

She became the third rookie in Mystics history to make a three-pointer in 11 consecutive games, joining Julie Vanloo (June 7-July 4, 2024) and Li Meng (June 13-July 28, 2023).

Her 11-game three-point streak is tied with Las Vegas' Jewell Loyd for the longest active streak in the league.

Kiki Iriafen recorded 13 points and a team-high 10 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season.

Iriafen recorded her sixth-straight game with 10+ boards, the longest streak by a rookie in Mystics history and tied for the second-longest by a rookie in WNBA history.

She leads all Mystics rookies with 13th game of 10+ points and 10+ rebounds, and holds the third-most among Mystics in a single-season.

Her 13 10+ point, 10+ rebound games are tied for the seventh most by a rookie in WNBA history.

Emily Engstler extended her streak to six straight games off the bench with at least one block and one steal - the longest such streak by a Mystics reserve and the second-longest in WNBA history.

Her steal streak is now at eight games, tied for the second-longest by a reserve in Mystics history (Matee Ajavon; May 28-June 25, 2010).

She also blocked at least one shot in six straight games, recording multiple blocks in three of those games.

Sug Sutton tallied six assists, marking her fourth game with 5+ assists in the last five outings

This marked her ninth game this season with five or more assists.

With a three tonight, Stefanie Dolson has now made at least one-three pointer in six-straight games, her longest streak this year and the third-longest of her career (8, 2024).

Additional Notes:

Washington out-blocked Connecticut, 5-2.

This was the ninth game this season where Washington had four or more players record at least one block.

Washington allowed only two three-pointers by Connecticut, marking a season-low for opponent threes.







