Fever Tip off Home-And-Home with Minnesota on Friday

Published on August 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







After four days off, the Fever are back in action on Friday night, when they host the Minnesota Lynx for the first half of a home-and-home set with the WNBA's first place team. The two teams will meet again in Minnesota on Sunday.

These are the first two regular season meetings between the Fever and the Lynx, although the two teams did face off already in the Commissioner's Cup championship game on July 1, where the Fever prevailed in Minnesota, 74-59.

The Fever have a different look since that matchup, as point guards Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson and wing Sophie Cunningham have all sustained season-ending injuries over the past two weeks. All three of those players played over 20 minutes in the Commissioner's Cup title game.

Indiana still has a strong core in All-Stars Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston and veteran forward Natasha Howard, who was the Commissioner's Cup MVP after tallying 16 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists in the championship game. But they have a different supporting cast, including veteran guards Odyssey Sims and Shey Peddy, who joined the team via hardship contracts.

The Lynx saw a six-game win streak snapped on Tuesday night in New York, but still have been playing really impressive basketball, particularly in the absence of MVP candidate Napheesa Collier. Collier (23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game) has missed the past five games with an ankle injury and is questionable for Thursday night's game in Atlanta.

The Fever will have a significant rest advantage, with four days off while the Lynx are on a back-to-back.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.