Las Vegas Aces Extend Winning Streak to 9 with 83-61 Defeat of Mercury

Published on August 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - In a balanced team effort that saw five players score between 12 and 19 points, the Las Vegas Aces (23-14) jumped to No. 3 in the WNBA standings with an 83-61 victory over the Phoenix Mercury (21-14) on Thursday night at Michelob ULTRA Arena. A'ja Wilson posted game-highs of 19 points and 13 rebounds, Dana Evans checked in for 17 points and Chelsea Gray, NaLyssa Smith and Jackie Young added 12 points apiece. Not only did the Aces extend their winning streak to 9, they leapfrogged from No. 5 to No. 3 in the clogged WNBA standings that have the Nos. 2-5 seeds within a game and a half of each other.

Alyssa Thomas finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds and Satou Sabally scored 15 for the Mercury.

Team 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Final

Aces 23 20 16 24 83

Mercury 17 12 17 15 61

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 23, Phoenix 17)

Phoenix hit a 3 to open the game, but the Aces quickly pulled ahead 9-5 and at 3:39, held a 16-10 lead. The Mercury scored the next 7 to move back in front, 17-16, before the Aces closed out the quarter on a 7-0 spurt. Las Vegas connected on 50% from the field and 42.9% from distance, while Phoenix was held to 33.3% overall and 20% behind the arc. Young and Thomas scored 7 each for their respective sides.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 43, Phoenix 29)

The 7-0 run that closed the first quarter continued in the second, eventually ballooning to a combined 17-1 run for a 33-18 lead at 6:36. Back-to-back Mercury 3s cut it to 33-24 before the Aces outscored the Mercury 10-5 to close the half. The Aces, who hit on 47.4% of their shots from the field, held the Merc to an icy 23.5%. However, the Aces missed all 3 of their 3-point attempts and the visitors went 2 of 9 from afar. The Aces scored 8 from the Mercury's 4 turnovers and gave up zero on their lone turnover. Wilson had 8 points, no Phoenix player had more than 3.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 59, Phoenix 46)

Phoenix kept pace with the Aces in the third quarter and the gap wavered between 14 and 9 points. The Aces shooting cooled to 37.5% as they missed all 6 3-point attempts, but held the Mercury, who went 2 of 7 from distance, to 23.5% from the floor. Wilson topped out at 6 points and Sabally scored a high of 7.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 83, Phoenix 61)

Early in the final frame, with the lead cut to 61-50, the Aces strung together 8 consecutive points for their first 20-point lead of the game, 70-50, with 7:09 to play. The Mercury never again threatened. The Aces hit 50% from the field and went 3 of 6 from afar; the Mercury made 43.8% of their field goal attempts but missed all 6 of their 3-point attempts. Evans led all scorers with 7 points, Thomas scored 5.

KEY STATS:

The Aces shot 46.6% (34-73 FGs) from the field and 27.3% (6-22 3pt FGs) from 3-point, while the Mercury made 31% (22-71 FGs) of their field goal attempts and just 18.5% (6-32 3pt FGs) from afar.

At the free-throw line, the Aces were 9 of 10 (.900) and Phoenix made 11 of 13 (.846).

The Mercury outrebounded the Aces 43-37, including 13-6 on the offensive glass.

The Aces did not give up a single point from their 6 turnovers but scored 21 points from 14 Mercury miscues.

The Aces outscored the Mercury 40-32 points in the paint but fell 13-4 on second-chance points and were edged 12-10 on the fast break.

The Las Vegas bench outscored the Phoenix reserves 22-11.

GAME NOTES:

The 9-game winning streak ties the longest regular season winning streak since the franchise moved to the Sports & Entertainment Capital of the World and second-longest in franchise history. Previously, the 2023 team strung together 9 wins from June 11-July 5. The 2012 San Antonio Silver Stars hold the franchise record with 12 straight from June 24-Aug. 21.

Tonight marked the first time in franchise history that zero points were scored off an Aces/Stars/Silver Stars/Starzz turnover, and only the 5th such occurrence in the league since 2015.

Gray entered the game needing 3 defensive rebounds to reach 1,000 for her career. She grabbed exactly 3.

Wilson's double-double was the 117th of her career, which lists No. 5 among all-time WNBA leaders. Parker is No. 4 with 154.

The Aces, who welcomed 10,460 to the house tonight, extended their consecutive sellout streak to 45.

The Aces were without Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (maternity).

UP NEXT: The Aces will head on the road for a 3-game swing, starting at Washington against the Mystics (16-20) on Saturday, Aug. 23, at 12 p.m. PT at CareFirst Arena. The game will be broadcast locally on Vegas 34.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 22, 2025

Las Vegas Aces Extend Winning Streak to 9 with 83-61 Defeat of Mercury - Las Vegas Aces

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.