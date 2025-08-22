Golden State Valkyries Sign Kaila Charles to a Rest of Season Contract

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have signed Kaila Charles to a rest of season contract, the team announced today.

The 6-foot-1 guard-forward has played in nine games for Golden State thus far, averaging 11.6 minutes, 4.2 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 50.0 percent from the field.

Prior to playing for the Valkyries, Charles appeared in 17 games for Dallas this season, posting averages of 5.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. The former University of Maryland standout entered the league as the 23rd overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, selected by Connecticut. Charles played her first two professional seasons with the Sun before later joining Atlanta and Seattle in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Golden State hosts the Washington Mystics this Saturday, August 30 at 5:30 p.m. For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.







