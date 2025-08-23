Game Preview: Valkyries at Wings

Published on August 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries head to Dallas to face standout rookie All-Star Paige Bueckers and the Wings on Sunday. The Valkyries and Wings have split their first two head-to-head matchups with two games remaining. Their final meeting is slated for Sept. 4 at Chase Center.

Valkyries at Wings

Sunday, Aug. 24 | Tipoff: 1 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area) KMAX (Sacramento)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries were swept in the regular season series against the Mercury, falling 81-72 in Phoenix on Friday. Janelle Salaün paced the Valkyries with 15 points, 13 of which came in the first half and Veronica Burton generated 31 points from her 11 points scored and 20 assist points created. Mercury guard Alyssa Thomas, the WNBA's all-time leader in triple doubles, recorded her sixth of the season with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 16 assists. Thomas is leading the league in triple doubles for the third consecutive season and tied her own single-season record with her sixth on Friday. » Full Game Recap

0:00

Highlights: Valkyries Swept in Regular Season Series by Mercury | 8/22/25

DALLAS SCOUTING REPORT

The Dallas Wings were eliminated from playoff contention with Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. Wednesday's game was a tightly contested affair as Paige Bueckers scored the most points by a WNBA player this season (44) and tied a league record for the most points ever by a rookie, but Sparks' guard Kelsey Plum sank the game-winning floater to end Dallas' postseason aspirations. Bueckers is firmly in the Rookie of the Year conversation, leading all rookies in points per game (19.4) and assists per game (5.1). She is one of three players this season averaging at least 19 points and five assists, joined by Plum and Sabrina Ionescu.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.