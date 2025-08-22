Kelsey Plum Launches Foundation to Expand Sport Access, Mental Health Support for LA Youth

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Sparks guard and WNBA Champion Kelsey Plum today announced the launch of the Kelsey Plum Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on expanding access to sport and mental health support for youth, particularly girls from under-resourced communities in Los Angeles. The foundation's official launch will take place at a basketball access camp, cohosted by Under Armour and Kelsey, at Heart of LA (HOLA) Parks & Recreation Center, highlighting the collaborative approach that defines the foundation's mission.

The Kelsey Plum Foundation will address critical gaps in youth sports participation. Research shows 45 percent of girls quit sports due to body confidence issues, with 48 percent of girls dropping out for being told they have the wrong body type for a sport. Meanwhile, young athletes face rising mental health challenges, with 40 percent of adolescent athletes reporting moderate to severe symptoms of depression and up to 44 percent of student-athletes experiencing mental health symptoms on a daily basis. The Kelsey Plum Foundation is aimed at tackling these challenges.

"I've always strived to make an impact in the community, and over the course of my career I've been able to participate with different organizations in a way that helped inform the impact I most wanted to make with a foundation of my own. I couldn't be more excited to continue that work by officially launching my foundation here in Los Angeles, a city that has been so welcoming to me. I hope to give this city everything it deserves, knowing this isn't just about me giving back, it's about amplifying the incredible work already happening here and using my platform to ensure girls have access to the full experience of sport, not just a glimpse of it." - Kelsey Plum

The Kelsey Plum Foundation today launches alongside an Under Armour access camp, an event which echoes the foundation mission and includes on-court basketball training for kids led by Plum, and mental health programming powered by the Athletes for Hope organization.

"At Under Armour, we believe in the power of sport to expand every playing field, and Kelsey embodies our mission - not only by making athletes better, but by using her platform to break down barriers and create access. Working with her over the years through various community moments and the creation of Dawg Class, we've seen her develop not just basketball skills, but confidence and resilience. Her new foundation is a natural extension of this impact, and we're proud to support her vision to open doors for LA youth who need these opportunities most." - Flynn Burch, Director, Global Community Impact at Under Armour

The Kelsey Plum Foundation will operate through two core pillars: "Access Through Sport", which aims to eliminate barriers preventing kids from playing and staying in sport through camps, court builds, and partnerships; and "Mental Health & Athlete Well-Being", an initiative to train coaches, teachers, and caregivers to recognize mental health needs early. Rather than creating independent programs, The Kelsey Plum Foundation will amplify existing community organizations committed to these pillars, through grantmaking and collaborative partnerships.

"Kelsey's approach to community impact reflects the same strategic thinking that's made her one of the premier athletes in professional sports. She's not just announcing a foundation - she's committing to building lasting systems that will serve LA youth long beyond her playing career." - Zack Miller, WME Basketball (Kelsey Plum's Agent)

The foundation's inaugural event represents the beginning of a long-term commitment to Los Angeles, with plans to establish ongoing partnerships with local nonprofits and expand programming throughout the region. Today's launch marks the start of what Plum envisions as a sustainable model for athlete-driven community impact that extends far beyond any single season or career milestone.







