Golden State Valkyries Injury Update
Published on August 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes sustained a left knee injury and exited tonight's game in the third quarter. Hayes is undergoing further evaluation and will not return.
