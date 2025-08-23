Golden State Valkyries Injury Update

Published on August 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes sustained a left knee injury and exited tonight's game in the third quarter. Hayes is undergoing further evaluation and will not return.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.