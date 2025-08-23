Alyssa Thomas Ties WNBA Single-Season Triple Double Record as Valkyries Fall to Mercury

Published on August 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries were swept in the regular season series against the Mercury, falling 81-72 in Phoenix on Friday. Janelle Salaün paced the Valkyries with 15 points, 13 of which came in the first half and Veronica Burton generated 31 points from her 11 points scored and 20 assist points created. Mercury guard Alyssa Thomas, the WNBA's all-time leader in triple doubles, recorded her sixth of the season with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 16 assists. Thomas is leading the league in triple doubles for the third consecutive season and tied her own single-season record with her sixth on Friday.

SALAÜN'S STRONG START, VALKYRIES' SCORING DROUGHT

The Valkyries opened the game with a pair of 3-pointers, one by Janelle Salaün and the other by Veronica Burton. However, they then went scoreless for over five minutes before Carla Leite ended the drought with a free throw. Golden State's defense helped them remain relatively close and they ended the opening quarter on a 9-4 run to bring the deficit within two points. Unfortunately for the Valkyries, the Mercury made more 3-pointers in the second quarter (4) than they did in the entire first half (3) as Phoenix stretched the lead to double digits. Salaün remained a bright spot for Golden State, leading all scorers with 13 first-half points on 6-for-7 shooting.

The Valkyries got as close as within two points but were never able to regain the lead as the Mercury pulled away, leading by as many as 20 points. Golden State finished with eight threes on 25.8 percent shooting, while Phoenix sank 14 3-pointers at a 43.8 percent clip.

INJURIES PILING UP

Early in the third quarter, Tiffany Hayes, who has already been wearing a mask for various nose injuries she's dealt with this season, collided with Kahleah Copper and suffered a left knee injury. Hayes would not return to Friday's game, joining a growing list of injured Valkyries. Kayla Thornton hasn't played for Golden State since being the franchise's first-ever All-Star representative and is ruled out for the season with a knee injury. Monique Billings is still day to day recovering from an ankle injury she suffered nearly a month ago. Cecilia Zandalasini didn't travel with the team as she deals with a left calf injury. In the fourth quarter of Friday's game, Carla Leite joined the list with an ankle injury. All of these players have been very impactful contributors who have played significant minutes in prominent roles. The injury report will be something to monitor as the Valkyries near closer to the home stretch of the season.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries will visit Paige Bueckers and the Wings in Dallas on Sunday. Sunday's game begins at 1 p.m. PT, with Bay Area fans able to tune in on KPIX+ and Sacramento fans on KMAX.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.