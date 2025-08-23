Indiana Fever Lose to Minnesota Lynx

Published on August 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 22, 2025) - The Indiana Fever (19-17) dropped a 95-90 result to the league-leading Minnesota Lynx on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana Fever took a 27-22 lead in the first quarter, led by Lexie Hull's 11 points and Kelsey Mitchell's eight. Despite Minnesota tying the game near the end of the second quarter, it was the Fever that took the narrow, two-point lead into the halftime break. Minnesota jumped out in front in the third quarter and despite the Fever's ability to pull within five, they were unable to complete the comeback.

POST-GAME NOTES

Indiana Fever Notes:

Lexie Hull scored a career high 23 points, surpassing her previous high of 22 points set on Aug. 18, 2024.

Shey Peddy made her Indiana Fever debut at 4:16 in the first quarter, her first appearance since signing a seven-day contract on Wednesday, Aug. 20. Peddy scored her first points at 3:26 in the first quarter, a three-pointer from the corner, finishing the night with 10 points and four assists.

Kelsey Mitchell scored five three-pointers on the night, surpassing 650 and bringing her career total to 651, becoming just the 10th player in WNBA history to do so.

Indiana was reduced to just nine active players after Chloe Bibby was ruled out due to injury prior to the start of the game.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever will take on the Lynx again, this time in Minnesota on Sunday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. ET, broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network and locally on WTHR.







