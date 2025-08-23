Storm Shoot Down Wings, 95-60

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings fell to the Seattle Storm 95-60 at College Park Center on Friday night. Maddy Siegrist led the Wings with 12 points and five rebounds while Paige Bueckers recorded her 30th consecutive double-digit scoring effort with 11 points, two rebounds and a steal. Bueckers cracked the WNBA's Top 10 list for most points in a rookie season, passing Diana Taurasi and Aliyah Boston for the No. 10 spot with 581 career points. Haley Jones grabbed a career-best 10 boards on the night. Dallas falls to 9-28 on the season while Seattle improves to 19-18. The Storm clinched the 2025 regular season series between the two teams at 3-1.

Game Leaders 



Points

Rebounds

Assists

Seattle

Malonga (22)

Malonga (9)

Sykes, Diggins (5)

Dallas

Siegrist (12)

Jones (10)

Berger (3)



First Quarter: Dallas 16, Seattle 28

The Wings featured a starting lineup of Grace Berger, Bueckers, Siegrist, Jones and Luisa Geiselsöder for the fifth time this season. Berger and Siegrist got the Wings on board first before Seattle answered with a 9-0 run that grew to 25-9, lasting nearly the full quarter. Bueckers paced the Wings to begin with eight points in the first, going 2-of-4 from the floor and 3-of-4 at the free-throw line. Dallas shot just 33% from the floor compared to Seattle's 56% mark.



Second Quarter: Dallas 18, Seattle 20

Siegrist powered Dallas through the second, tallying eight points and four rebounds to total 10 points and five rebounds for the half. Bueckers added 10 points and another five boards. The Wings continued to struggle to connect in the second, shooting just 27% from the floor. However, Dallas won the rebounding battle for the first half, 20-15. Dominque Malonga headlined the Storm off the bench with 13 points, going 6-of-7 from the field for the first half.

Third Quarter: Dallas 11, Seattle 19

Diamond Miller led Dallas with four points off the bench in the third, connecting from deep once. Gabby Williams and Erica Wheeler combined for 13 of Seattle's 17 third-quarter points. The Wings shot 31% from the floor, 25% from deep and 50% at the charity stripe for the third.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 15, Seattle 28 

Wings newcomer Amy Okonkwo recorded six points and a rebound in the fourth, going 3-of-4 from the floor. Seattle's bench produced all of its fourth-quarter offense, led by Malonga who added another seven points and four rebounds to her stat line. Seattle shot 65% from the field, 44% from deep and 50% at the free throw line in the final stanza.

The Wings closed the night shooting 30% from the floor, 17% from deep and 84% at the free-throw line. Dallas won the rebounding battle 36-30. Three of Seattle's bench players finished in double figures, led by Malonga with 22.

Next, Dallas will host the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday at College Park Center. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA. The season series between the two teams is split at 1-1.







