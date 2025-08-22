Monique Billings Injury Update
Published on August 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
OAKLAND, Calif. - Following a July 29 injury to her left ankle, Golden State Valkyries forward Monique Billings, was ruled out for three weeks. At the conclusion of that three-week period the team can confirm no additional injuries or damage were discovered.
Billings will continue working with the Valkyrie's medical team on her recovery and will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.
