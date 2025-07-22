Veteran WNBA Coach Latricia Trammell Joins Sparks Staff

LOS ANGELES - Veteran WNBA coach Latricia Trammell has joined the Los Angeles Sparks as Special Assistant to Head Coach Lynne Roberts, the organization announced Tuesday.

"I'm incredibly honored and grateful to return to the Los Angeles Sparks- an organization that holds a special place in my heart," Trammell said. "This franchise has a rich legacy, a passionate fanbase and a commitment to excellence that aligns with everything I believe in as a coach. I want to thank Head Coach Lynne Roberts for the opportunity to be part of this exciting new chapter. I'm excited to get back to work with this talented group of players and coaching staff."

Trammell brings a wealth of experience to the Sparks bench, most recently serving two seasons as head coach of the Dallas Wings. Prior to that, she was a defensive-focused assistant with the Sparks from 2019 to 2022, helping Candace Parker earn 2020 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year honors. During Trammell's time shaping the Los Angeles defense, Nneka Ogwumike and Brittney Sykes each received WNBA All-Defensive First Team nods, and Sykes earned two All-Defensive Second Team selections. Trammell's first WNBA coaching experience came as an assistant in San Antonio, where she coached Dearica Hamby and a rookie Kelsey Plum. From 1994 to 2017, the Oklahoma native was a successful high school and collegiate coach.

"We're excited and fortunate to have LT formally join our staff," Roberts said. "She's an experienced coach and a tremendous person. I'm looking forward to working closely with her as we make a push for the playoffs."







