Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

July 22, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)







This past week the Women's National Basketball Association Portland expansion team announced it will be known as the Portland Fire, the Colisee revealed the North American Hockey League's Maine Nordiques will not return to the arena next season, and the Northern Super League stated its Final will take place at BMO Field in Toronto on November 15th.

Highlights from this week come from the Women's National Basketball Association, North American Hockey League, ECHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, Northern Super League, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, International League, Pacific Coast League, Women's Pro Baseball League, Canadian Football League, Indoor Football League, Premier Lacrosse League, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Portland's WNBA expansion team proudly unveils its new name and brand identity: the Portland Fire. Based in the global epicenter of women's sports, the Portland Fire is rooted in the resilience, spirit, and passion for sport that defines the Rose City. A team reborn, the Portland Fire marks the revival of a movement. Rooted in the identity and energy of Portland, the Portland Fire brand is bold and modern with a nod to its history. The new brand reflects unapologetic determination and city pride, with every element - from the custom logo and commanding typography to the Fire Red, Brown, Blue, and Pink palette - evoking the power, grit, calm, and creativity that defines the team. "As a city that has long championed women's sports, Portland is ready to reclaim its place in the WNBA and reignite its connection to the game on the world stage," said Clare Hamill, Portland Fire Interim President. "We are thrilled to complete the journey of bringing professional women's basketball back to the Rose City, while honoring the legacy of the original franchise to blaze a new, bold path forward.

Napheesa Collier sets the record for most points scored in the WNBA All-Star Game as he scores 36 PTS on 13-16 FG in a 151-131 win over Team Clark.

Watch as Sabrina Ionescu drops 30 points in the final round of the 2025 WNBA All-Star 3-point Contest to defeat reigning champ Allisha Gray.

NBA G League

The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, have introduced a new era of branding, unveiling a refreshed visual identity that aligns the team's look with its NBA counterpart while honoring the legacy of the Utah Stars, a championship-winning team whose history began in 1970 in the ABA. The rebrand includes a series of new logos and a unified color palette of Mountain Purple, Sky Blue, and Midnight Black, matching the Jazz's "Mountain Basketball" concept; an initiative that celebrates Utah's passion for basketball, its vibrant and growing community, and the influence of the state's mountainous landscape. The reimagined primary logo is a modern interpretation of the original Utah Stars design, with the team name shooting across a purple basketball. A new secondary mark, a sleek shooting star, symbolizes the upward trajectory of G League athletes and the Stars' core role in player development. Additional marks include a circular crest and a horizontal wordmark, both built around the iconic star symbol and designed to mirror elements of the Jazz brand.

HOCKEY

North American Hockey League

Maine Nordiques face thousands of dollars in debt, will not return to Lewiston Colisee

American Hockey League

The American Hockey League, in conjunction with the Minnesota Wild and the United Heroes League, announced that the AHL's Iowa Wild and Milwaukee Admirals will participate in a regular-season outdoor game as part of the 20th annual Hockey Day Minnesota presented by United Healthcare. The eight-day, statewide hockey celebration will feature an outdoor professional hockey game for the first time, as Iowa and Milwaukee face off at the United Heroes League complex in Hastings, Minn., on Friday, January 23. It will be the 13th outdoor game in AHL history. "Hockey Day Minnesota is an iconic celebration of hockey and community spirit," said Scott Howson, American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled and honored to be part of this year's event in Hastings."

ECHL

The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced they have agreed to terms on a multi-year affiliation extension. The agreement will keep the Rush partnered with the Calgary Flames (NHL) and the Calgary Wranglers (AHL). "The Rush and Flames have had an excellent relationship, and we are excited to continue that," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "The communication has been great. It is all about the progression of each player's skills in a championship-type environment where they are working on their game, while also helping to provide Rapid City with the tools we need to win."

Federal Prospect Hockey League<p>The <a href="https://www.oursportscentral.com/services/releases/danbury-hockey-icon-aj-galante-takes-over-as-hat-tricks-general-manager/n-6256154">Danbury Hat Tricks announced that AJ Galante has been promoted to General Manager</a> for the 2025-26 season. Galante served as Senior Advisor to the General Manager during the 2024-25 campaign and now steps into a heightened leadership role guiding the team's hockey operations and player personnel decisions. Galante is a very familiar name in the Hat City and a central figure in Danbury's rich hockey history. Best known as the general manager of the Danbury Trashers in the United Hockey League from 2004 to 2006, he gained national attention for his bold, unconventional management style and his ability to quickly build a physical, "bad-boy" reputation on the ice that branded the team as the "Evil Empire of the UHL." Appointed at just 17 years old by his father, team president and owner Jimmy Galante, AJ assembled a hard-nosed, fan-favorite squad, inking players like NHLer and Stanley Cup champion Mike Rupp during the 2004-05 NHL lockout. The Trashers set the UHL record for penalty minutes in a season (576) and reached the league finals in their second season. The story was later chronicled in the Netflix documentary Untold: Crime & Penalties, cementing the team's place as a cultural phenomenon.<p>The <a href="https://www.oursportscentral.com/services/releases/baton-rouge-zydeco-announces-mj-graham-as-new-assistant-general-manager/n-6255738">Baton Rouge Zydeco, proud members of the Federal Prospect Hockey League, are pleased to announce that MJ Graham has been appointed Assistant General Manager</a>, effective immediately. Stated MJ, "It's a huge honor to be named Assistant GM of the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Being here since day one, I've had the privilege of watching this team grow, build a culture, and become a real part of the City's heartbeat. From Supporting local businesses to working with Charities, I'm proud of what we've started and I'm comminated to helping our team and the community to continue to prosper together. I'd like to thank the City of Baton Rouge, our incredible fans and all our partners who've supported us from the begging. This is just the begging." MJ is well known to Zydeco fans, having been a fan favorite over the past two seasons. He appeared in a total of 60 Zydeco games, recording 53 points during a year and a half. While still an active player, MJ served as the interim head coach during the 2023-2024 season before the organization appointed a new head coach.<p>Professional Women's Hockey League<p>Kristýna Kaltounková didn't just make history - she opened the door for others to follow. Re-live the 2025 PWHL Draft through the eyes of the New York Sirens' first overall pick!<p><div class="videoWrapper"> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6FB3v6clksU?si=I_XERO3GhHOeK_4u" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

SOCCER

Northern Super League

The Northern Super League (NSL) announced that the league's first-ever NSL Final will take place on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at BMO Field in Toronto, marking a major milestone in Canadian sports history. It will be the first women's professional sports team championship in Canada to be held at a neutral-site venue. The NSL Final will crown the league's inaugural champion in front of a national audience and a passionate crowd at one of Canada's premier soccer venues. This historic moment marks the culmination of the league's very first season, uniting fans across the country to celebrate Canadian professional women's soccer. The NSL Final will be broadcast nationally on TSN, RDS, and CBC, with international coverage on ESPN+ and the NSL's official YouTube channel. It also marks the first time a women's professional championship will be awarded on Canadian soil, making it a can't-miss event for fans of soccer and fans of women's sports.

The Inaugural NSL Final - BMO Field - November 15th

Major League Soccer

Telasco Segovia big time brace helps power Inter Miami!

National Women's Soccer League

Assistant coach Carmelina Moscato has departed the Racing Louisville FC technical staff to pursue a head coaching opportunity with Saudi Arabia's Al Qadsiah. Moscato, who arrived to Louisville ahead of the 2024 season, brought lofty credentials to Racing. She's a Canadian Hall of Famer who played in World Cups, won medals in international competition and also previously coached Mexico's Tigres to a Liga MX Femenil title in 2022. "We're thankful for Carm's contributions here in Louisville and wish her the best of luck as she returns to a head coaching role," said Racing's general manager, Caitlyn Flores Milby. "Carm's experience both as a coach and player raised our team's level. We are fortunate for the time she spent here and everything she has done for the club, and we look forward to seeing her succeed with her new team."

Bay FC announced the club has acquired forward Onyeka Gamero for an undisclosed transfer fee from Spanish club FC Barcelona, pending receipt of her international transfer. The Southern California native joins the club on a contract through the 2028 NWSL season. "I'm beyond excited to sign with Bay FC," said Gamero. "Joining a club with such a strong vision and incredible support means everything to me. I'm ready to challenge myself, learn from the amazing players and coaches here, and grow every single day. This is the perfect place for me to develop into the player I know I can be, and I can't wait to represent the Bay with pride, passion, and purpose." "Onyeka is a great young talent with enormous potential that has only been hinted at while she was with FC Barcelona," said Head Coach Albertin Montoya. "She's a threat in all areas of the pitch and will only get better as she continues to develop."

Riverside Stadium, performance center, youth fields part of new KC Current groundbreaking. Riverside Stadium will be a 2,000-seat outdoor stadium and will feature a FIFA-certified heated grass field and fan amenities.

Gainbridge Super League

Lexington Sporting Club has announced the transfer of midfielder Emina Ekić from Spokane Zephyr FC to its 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League roster, pending league and federation approval. Ekić, a Louisville native, returns to the Bluegrass as one of the most accomplished players in the Gainbridge Super League. Her homecoming marks a major milestone for Lexington SC as the club secures the league's inaugural Player of the Year. In July 2024, Ekić signed with Spokane Zephyr FC ahead of the inaugural USL Super League season. She made an immediate impact, scoring the club's first-ever goal in the 17th minute of its debut match. Her consistent performances and leadership on the field earned her the title of USL Super League Player of the Year, awarded by both the league and Soccer Sheet.

Tampa Bay Sun Football Club announced the signing of Australian defender Charlotte McLean on loan from the North Carolina Courage for the remainder of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season. A composed and versatile presence along the back line, McLean brings international pedigree and top-flight experience to Tampa Bay. The 25-year-old Sydney native has been a consistent figure in the NWSL since joining NC Courage in 2022, known for her sharp positional sense, technical poise, and calm leadership.

"Charlotte is a defender of purpose and precision," said Tampa Bay Sun President, Christina Unkel. "Her experience competing at the highest levels in the NWSL and Australia brings immediate value to our back line. She plays with maturity and clarity - the kind of qualities that elevate a squad."

BASEBALL

Atlantic League

Jack Reinheimer played in his 300th game with Gastonia on Wednesday, becoming the first player in the franchise's history to reach the milestone. Reinheimer has played for the organization since 2022, leading Gastonia all-time in hits, doubles, stolen bases and runs scored in addition to games played. The shortstop was named the first captain in franchise history on May 23, 2025, by Ghost Peppers' general manager Brady Salisbury and manager Mauro "Goose" Gozzo.

International League

Jeremiah Jackson nabs a line drive from Francisco Alvarez to start a 6-4-3 triple play that ends the top of the 3rd for Triple-A Norfolk Tides

Royals No. 2 prospect Carter Jensen mashes a solo home run 436 feet to right field during the 3rd inning for Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers

Pacific Coast League

Dodgers starter Blake Snell punches out six while giving up a run across four innings during his rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets

Astros No. 4 prospect Miguel Ullola maneuvers through 5 1/3 innings without allowing a hit and tosses 11 strikeouts during his impressive start for Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys

Women's Pro Baseball League

For the first time in over 80 years, the Women's Pro Baseball League will hold U.S. tryouts. Co-founder Justine Siegal and advisor Alex Hugo join "CBS Mornings Plus" to discuss the league's future.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week - Week 7, 2025

United Football League

The United Football League (UFL) announced that Arlington Renegades nose tackle Kyon Barrs has signed with the Arizona Cardinals of the National Football League (NFL). Barrs played a pivotal role on Arlington's defensive front during the 2025 season, starting all 10 games and recording 24 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one pass breakup. He originally signed with the Renegades in December 2024.

Michigan Panthers offensive lineman Ryan Nelson has signed a contract with the National Football League's Los Angeles Chargers. Nelson was an All-UFL performer during the 2025 United Football League season. He started all 12 games for the Panthers, including the UFL Playoffs, in 2025. Nelson has played for Michigan for the past three seasons. He has seen action in 31 games for the Panthers, dating back to the 2023 USFL season.

Indoor Football League

Week 17 Plays of the Week

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

Top 10 Highlights from Week 8 - Fairfield, CT

National Lacrosse League

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs announced the addition of Brett Hickey as offensive coordinator ahead of the 2025 National Lacrosse League season. The new hire brings valuable experience, leadership, and a fresh approach as the organization looks to reset its culture and improve on a difficult 2024 campaign. A 12-year NLL veteran, Hickey joins the Desert Dogs after serving as assistant offensive coordinator and scout with the Ottawa Black Bears. The Windsor, Ontario, native was one of the league's top goal scorers during his playing career, becoming the first and only player in Toronto Rock history to record a 50-goal season, a mark he achieved twice. He finished his NLL career with 280 points. Hickey appeared in two NLL Cup Finals and ranked among the league's top four in goals scored three times. He played for seven NLL clubs, including the Washington Stealth, Toronto Rock, Philadelphia Wings, and San Diego Seals, and currently serves as offensive coach for the Raiders JrA Lacrosse Club.

OTHER SPORTS

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from Week 12 of the 2025 season!







